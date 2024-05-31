Edinson Cavani Bids Farewell To Uruguay National Team

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani announced his retirement from international yesterday.



He will no longer represent Uruguay, a role he cherished from 2008 to 2022.



Cavani, now with Boca Juniors , shared this news on social media, expressing deep gratitude and reflecting on his journey.



At 37, Cavani acknowledged the emotional weight of his decision. "I have decided to step aside but will always follow the team with a beating heart," he stated.



He described his time with the national team as "precious years" and expressed readiness to focus on the next phase of his career.



Cavani's international career boasts significant achievements. He scored 58 goals in 136 matches, making him Uruguay's second-highest scorer after Luis Suárez, who has 68 goals.







Cavani played in four World Cups (2010, 2014, 2018, 2022) and won the Copa América in 2011.



His announcement comes as the Uruguayan national team undergoes changes under coach Marcelo Bielsa, who is integrating new talent.



Cavani, not called up for recent matches, showed no bitterness and accepted the coaching decisions with maturity.



Why does this matter? Cavani's departure marks the end of an era for Uruguayan football.



He has been a key player, contributing to Uruguay's success on the international stage. Fans and teammates deeply appreciate his dedication and excellence.



Cavani's legacy includes his remarkable goal-scoring record and his leadership on and off the field. His contributions have inspired many young players.



His presence will be missed, but his impact on Uruguayan football will remain significant.



In summary, Edinson Cavani's retirement from international football is a poignant moment for fans and the team.

