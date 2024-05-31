(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On May 30, a New York jury convicted former U.S. President Donald of business fraud, the first such conviction in history.



As the decision came just before a pivotal election, it ignited widespread speculation about its timing and motives.



Trump faced 34 charges for concealing a payment to Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign.



The jury found him guilty on all counts, with a potential 136-year sentence looming. However, Trump could get parole and plans to appeal.



His sentencing is set for July 11, just before the National nominates a presidential candidate.



This timing has stirred debates about potential political manipulation.







After leaving the courthouse, Trump denounced the trial as a "disgrace" and "rigged," specifically criticizing Judge Juan Merchan.



Initiated on April 15 following an indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the trial has been contentious from the outset.

Trump Conviction: Legal Battle or Political Play?

Central to the trial was Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer. Cohen testified that Trump approved a $130,000 payment to Daniels in October 2016.



Trump later reimbursed Cohen through his company to prevent a scandal during the final weeks of his campaign.



Cohen also admitted to stealing $30,000 from a $50,000 payment intended for a tech company.



He claimed he was disgruntled after losing his annual bonus post-payment to Daniels, adding a personal betrayal element to the trial.



The trial's timing, close to the election, has sparked debate over whether the charges address misconduct or target Trump's political influence.



As the case unfolds, it questions the judiciary's role in politics and highlights America's deep political divisions.



This conviction could reshape not just Trump's future but also the broader political landscape, blurring the lines between legal and political realms.

Background

As the U.S. presidential election nears on November 5, Donald Trump seems poised to take five of the six pivotal swing states.



The New York Times' recent polls indicate these states might decisively swing the election his way.



Joe Biden's approval ratings are declining, affected by public desire for change, economic dissatisfaction, and ongoing Middle East tensions.



The results indicate Biden is losing ground among young, Black, and Hispanic voters-key demographics of his electoral base.



Trump leads in Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, while Biden is ahead only in Wisconsin, per registered voters' feedback.

