(MENAFN- The Rio Times) NATO, a powerful military alliance, has just 5% of the air force strength it needs to defend its Eastern European members from a massive attack.



The Times highlighted a significant gap, echoing across the continent amid President Zelensky's pleas for more defense aid.



Moreover, the saga of Ukraine's unmet requests for defense support exposes the scant military reserves and sluggish production capabilities of European countries.



A key informant highlighted a significant gap: robust air defenses for Eastern Europe are still on the drawing board.







Russia's aggressive use of old yet destructive weaponry in Ukraine intensifies the urgency for NATO to beef up its military might.



In 2023, the UK revisited its defense strategy, recognizing the most critical aerial attack threat in three decades.



Fast forward to the present: NATO ministers are gearing up for crucial talks in Prague this Thursday.



They're laying the groundwork for the July summit in Washington. High on the agenda? Bolstering Europe's air defenses.



These discussions are strategic moves to shield millions and maintain stability in a turbulent geopolitical landscape.



Why does this matter? Reinforcing NATO's air defense is a military necessity and a beacon of hope for Europe's vulnerable eastern nations.

MENAFN31052024007421016031ID1108280303