Brazil Accounts For Nearly 90% Of Global Dengue Cases In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil faces a severe dengue crisis in 2024, with the WHO reporting the highest global number of cases and deaths.



By April 30, Brazil had 6.2 million suspected cases and 3 million confirmed cases, making up 88.2% of the global total.



Globally, 7.6 million dengue cases have been reported, with 3.4 million confirmed. Of the 3,680 deaths worldwide, 77% (2,846) occurred in Brazil.



This sharp rise highlights the urgency of the situation. The Americas have seen the most significant increase in dengue cases.



By the end of April 2024, cases surpassed 7 million. The annual average was 4.6 million in 2023.



Dengue remains the most widespread arbovirus in the region, with cyclical pandemics every three to five years.







Argentina, Paraguay, and Peru also report high numbers of suspected cases. Argentina has 420,867 suspected cases, Paraguay has 257,667, and Peru has 199,659.



All four dengue serotypes were detected in the region in 2024. Additionally, six countries, including Brazil, report the simultaneous circulation of all dengue serotypes.

The Need for Vigilance

The WHO stresses the need for robust, real-time surveillance to control dengue transmission.



Many countries underestimate the disease's true burden due to inadequate detection and reporting systems.



"Given the current scale of dengue outbreaks and the potential for further international spread, the global risk level remains high," the WHO stated.



Dengue continues to pose a significant global public health threat. Misdiagnosis is another concern.



Chikungunya and Zika, also transmitted by Aedes aegypti mosquitoe , have similar symptoms.



Consequently, large "suspected dengue" outbreaks may include cases of these other diseases.



In 2024, over 250,000 chikungunya cases and nearly 7,000 Zika virus cases have been reported to the WHO.



Dengue spreads through bites of infected mosquitoes. This predominantly occurs in tropical and subtropical climates.



Urban and semi-urban areas are most affected. Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are the primary vectors.



Aedes albopictus plays a smaller role, particularly in Europe and North America.







MENAFN31052024007421016031ID1108280301