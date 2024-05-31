Endrick’S Emotional Farewell: Palmeiras Draws In Crucial Libertadores Match

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On May 30, 2024, Palmeiras and San Lorenzo battled to a goalless draw at Allianz Parque.



This match, marking the end of the Libertadores group stage, secured Palmeiras' advancement to the round of 16 as Group F leaders with 14 points.



However, they fell short of claiming the overall top spot, finishing third behind River Plate and Atlético-MG.



San Lorenzo grabbed the final qualifying spot in the group with eight points.



This clash was more than a typical game; it was a heartfelt farewell for Palmeiras' young star, Endrick, making his last club appearance.



Fans displayed a "see you soon" mosaic, celebrating his contributions. The game was a tight tactical contest, with both teams failing to score.







Palmeiras dominated the ball but couldn't capitalize on their chances. San Lorenzo defended well, resisting Palmeiras' attacks effectively.



A key moment occurred at the 35-minute mark when Raphael Veiga's free kick was headed in by Gustavo Gómez, but it was disallowed for offside.



As the match progressed, the intensity mounted, yet the deadlock remained. The teams exchanged chances, with San Lorenzo missing critical opportunities to secure a lead.



The game ended in a draw, leaving Palmeiras' fans mixed emotions during Endrick's send-off.



Palmeiras now prepares for their next Brazilian Championship match against Criciúma and the Libertadores round of 16 draw on June 3.



San Lorenzo will face Sarmiento next in the Argentine Championship.



This encounter highlighted the Libertadores' competitive spirit and the strong bond between clubs and supporters, especially during Endrick's poignant farewell.



As Palmeiras moves on, the memory of his final game will remain a significant part of their history.

