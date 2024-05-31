Riminiwellness 2024 inaugurated: local area immersed in wellness for 4 days

(MENAFN- Italian Group (IEGEXPO)) •Attending the opening ceremony, IEG president Maurizio Ermeti, Valentina Fioramonti, IEG group exhibition manager, the mayor of Rimini, Jamil Sadegholvaad, Andrea Corsini, councillor for of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Paolo Boffetta, department of Medical and Surgical Sciences of University of Bologna, Beniamino Quintieri, president of the Istituto Credito Sportivo and Michelangelo Dell'Edera, team manager of the Italian National team

•Until Sunday, longevity and innovation will be at the core of the great Italian Exhibition Group event dedicated to fitness, wellbeing, sport and healthy eating: over 300 brands present and more than 2,000 hours of training



Rimini, 31 May 2024 – It’s all about wellness and business yesterday, at the inauguration of the 18th edition of RiminiWellness at Rimini Expo Centre. The event, organized by Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), occupies the entire venue: “RiminiWellness - explains the CEO of IEG, Corrado Peraboni - spans 28 pavilions, with over 300 exhibiting brands divided into 6 different thematic areas: from Action, to FoodWell, to the world of health to holistic medicine. As usual, fun is guaranteed right up to the very end, closing on Sunday 2 June at 6pm, with more than 2,000 hours of training".



The opening ceremony took place yesterday in the presence of the president of IEG, Maurizio Ermeti, Valentina Fioramonti, IEG group exhibition manager, the mayor of Rimini, Jamil Sadegholvaad, Andrea Corsini, councillor for Mobility and Transport, Infrastructure, Tourism and Commerce of the Region Emilia-Romagna, Paolo Boffetta, department of Medical and Surgical Sciences of the University of Bologna, Beniamino Quintieri, president of the Istituto Credito Sportivo and Michelangelo Dell'Edera, Italian National Tennis team manager.



In his welcome speech, Maurizio Ermeti, president of the Italian Exhibition Group, remarked: "There is a reason why this event has Rimini in its name: there is a special bond between our local area and this show, words like joy, dynamism and well-being are the cornerstones of RiminiWellness. The event has now come of age and boasts record numbers, starting from the 170 thousand m2 indoor and outdoor spaces available to professionals and enthusiasts. We are exporting the show’s format and style around the world too: people come here to meet the best producers in the world and to pick up on the most relevant trends, but also to test firsthand the best the market has to offer".



Jamil Sadegholvaad, mayor of Rimini: “Just a few days ago, a local agreement gave the green light for the expansion of the expo centre, an extraordinary gift for all of Rimini, a city with a penchant for healthy living: RiminiWellness couldn’t have found a better city to express itself in. Just think for instance how its OFF programme has been amplified, representing a momentous occasion for the Rimini area, coinciding with the start of the summer season. I encourage everyone to participate in the numerous initiatives that have been planned both in the old town and along the coast".



Valentina Fioramonti, group exhibition manager of IEG: “RiminiWellness has become a multi-disciplinary container: health, fitness, healthy eating and much more with an open approach to innovation. We also offer older people the opportunity to approach physical activity, because we want to offer an array of content in favour of a healthier and more all-round approach to life, including well-being and longevity, trying to represent every walk of life".

⁠

The health benefits of physical activity were explained by Paolo Boffetta, Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences of the University of Bologna: "It has been proven that by doing 150 minutes of activity a week, mortality drops by 20-25%, with a protective effect regardless of lifestyle. In the Italian population, the average additional life expectancy is 3 or 4 years for those who exercise, no matter at what intensity. Every minute we spend doing intense physical activity extends our life by 5 minutes."



Beniamino Quintieri, president of the Istituto Credito Sportivo: “Our institute has a particularly close relationship with this event because our aim is the construction and modernisation of sports facilities. Italy still has to make up a lot of ground in this respect. To this end we must improve the infrastructure offering, and being here offers us a great opportunity to meet operators and managers who want to invest in this direction".



Also on stage was Michelangelo Dell'Edera, Italian National Tennis team manager, who thrilled the audience by reliving the extraordinary victory of the Davis Cup last November: "A special thank you to this region, because the path towards winning the Cup started here. A big thank you also to Rimini Expo Centre for having warmly welcomed and hosted this prestigious trophy on the first two days of RiminiWellness, with the promise that we won’t wait another 47 years to bring it home again".



Andrea Corsini, councillor for mobility and transport, infrastructure, tourism, trade in the Emilia-Romagna region rounded up by saying: “This is an extraordinary event that goes beyond the content itself, embracing transversal themes and above all significantly boosting tourism and the economic impact of this very dynamic city. Some of the key words that define Emilia-Romagna are effectively represented here, such as wellbeing and sport: our region has been able to best interpret the evolution of sport and make it a driving force for the local area and a strong tourist product thanks to the quantity and quality of the events on the calendar, including - this year - two real gems such as the Tour de France and the 81st Italian Golf Open".



