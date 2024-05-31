Dental Burs And Endodontic Market Updates : To Surpass USD 2.12 Billion By 2028 A CAGR Of 6.7% From 2021 To 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dental Burs and Endodontic Market

The global dental burs and endodontic is estimated to reach $2,125.95 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Dental Burs and Endodontic Market , by Product and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028," the global dental burs and endodontic market was valued at $1,283.6 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2,125.95 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Dental burs are essential tools in modern dentistry used for tooth restoration and surgical care. These small drilling instruments, used in handpieces, are designed for cutting hard tissues such as bone and teeth. Their cutting blades on the edges provide smooth surfaces during cavity preparation. Endodontics, a branch of dentistry, focuses on the study and treatment of dental pulp and surrounding tissues. It encompasses procedures like root canal therapy, endodontic retreatment, surgery, treatment of cracked teeth, and dental trauma management, making it a widely chosen treatment method performed using specialized endodontic products.

The growth of the dental burs and endodontic market is driven by several factors: an increase in dental disorders such as caries, tooth decay, and cracks; a growing geriatric population; advancements in healthcare; and the rise of dental tourism. Dental burs are available in various materials, including diamond and carbide, used for cavity formation prior to root canal and tooth extraction procedures. Endodontic products for root canal procedures also come in various forms. Market players are continually developing novel dental devices. The rising prevalence of periodontal disease, technological advancements in orthodontics, and increased awareness of oral hygiene are expected to drive market growth. Additionally, the demand for root canal treatments has boosted the sales of endodontic devices.

Government initiatives to develop the healthcare sector and the launch of new dental products are key factors propelling market growth. Neglect of oral hygiene due to unhealthy diets and smoking increases the demand for root canal procedures. The rise in repeated dental procedures and the number of dental implant surgeries offer lucrative opportunities for the dental burs and endodontic market, further fueling its growth.

The market is segmented by product, distribution channel, and region. By product, it is divided into diamond burs, carbide burs, endodontic stainless steel files, and endodontic NITI alloy files. Diamond burs dominated the market in 2020 and are expected to remain dominant due to the increasing prevalence of root canal procedures, the growing number of dentists, and heightened awareness of oral hygiene. Additionally, diamond and carbide burs are further categorized into round-shaped, pear-shaped, cross-cut tapered, and other shapes.

By distribution channel, the market is classified into e-commerce websites and pharmacies. The pharmacies segment led the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance, driven by the surge in sales of dental instruments through this platform.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the dental burs and endodontic market, and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets

It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2028 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

Extensive analysis of the market based on procedures and services assists to understand the trends in the industry

Key players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the dental burs and endodontic market

Key Findings Of The Study

By product, the diamond burs segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

By distribution channel, the E-Commerce website segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend throughout the review period.

By region, Europe garnered largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period.

Key Market Players

Global Top Inc.

Golden Star Medical Co Ltd

Mani Inc.

3M

Prima Dental Manufacturing Ltd

Shinwon Dental Co Ltd

Shenzhen Feihuan Medical Instruments Co Ltd

Shenzhen Rogin Medical Co. Ltd

Spiral Tools Pvt. Ltd

Tri Hawk, Inc.

