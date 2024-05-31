Vault Hill Promotes Tayo Kalejaiye To Chief Games Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vault Hill Appoints Tayo Kalejaiye as Chief Games Officer to Drive Gaming Innovations

- Jimi DaoduLAGOS, NIGERIA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vault Hill, a company dedicated to enhancing human experiences through innovative uses of blockchain, immersive and artificial intelligence, is proud to announce the of Tayo Kalejaiye (TK) to the role of Chief Games Officer. This appointment aligns with Vault Hill's 3.0 vision for 2024, focusing on expanding Web 3 gaming in Africa and beyond.Tayo Kalejaiye's Journey and AchievementsTayo Kalejaiye joined Vault Hill nearly two years ago, bringing over 15 years of experience in game development, animation, and virtual reality. Based in Lagos, Nigeria, Tayo has been a driving force behind many of Vault Hill's groundbreaking projects. His expertise has been pivotal in successfully deploying Vault Hill City using Unreal Engine 5 and developing the Creator Builder tool. Recently, Tayo has been spearheading the spin-off of VH Games, a revolutionary Web 3 hyper-gaming platform.Before joining Vault Hill, Tayo worked with Jay-Z's ROC Nation and Davido's 30BG, creating mini-games to significantly boost these superstars' engagement. His experience blending entertainment with interactive technology has been invaluable in driving innovation at Vault Hill.“Tayo has been a visionary leader within our team, driving innovation and excellence in our gaming initiatives,” said Jimi Daodu, CEO of Vault Hill.“His promotion to Chief Games Officer is a testament to his dedication and the invaluable impact he has had on our product development. We are excited to see how he will further elevate our gaming experiences and contribute to our ambitious growth targets.”Vault Hill 3.0 Vision for 2024As part of Vault Hill 3.0, Tayo's promotion aligns with our strategic focus on Web 3 gaming in Africa. With its rapidly growing digital economy, the continent presents a unique opportunity to expand our reach and influence. Tayo's base in Lagos, Nigeria, positions him perfectly to lead these efforts, driving user engagement and technological adoption across the region. By offering localised rewards and engaging experiences, Vault Hill aims to attract and retain a substantial user base in Africa.Maria Dervenco, COO of Vault Hill, added,“Tayo's ability to blend creativity with cutting-edge technology has been instrumental in our journey. His leadership in launching VH Games and contributions to our virtual world initiatives have positioned Vault Hill as a leader in the Web 3 space. We are confident that our gaming division will reach new heights under his guidance and significantly contribute to our user acquisition goals.”Recognising Internal TalentVault Hill's decision to promote from within not only highlights Tayo's exceptional contributions but also underscores our commitment to recognising and nurturing internal talent. This promotion is a clear signal of our dedication to building a strong, innovative, and resilient team capable of driving Vault Hill's vision forward.Vision for the FutureAs Chief Games Officer, Tayo Kalejaiye will oversee the strategic direction and execution of all gaming-related projects at Vault Hill. This includes enhancing the immersive experiences within Vault Hill City, expanding VH Games, and integrating advanced NFT functionalities to create unparalleled user experiences.About Vault HillVault Hill is a technology company dedicated to enhancing human experiences through innovative uses of blockchain, immersive technology and artificial intelligence. Our platforms, including Vault Hill City (a virtual world), Hillda (AI Business companion) and VH Games, create immersive, interactive environments that revolutionise how users interact in the digital world.For more information, please contact:

