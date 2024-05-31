Worldwide Fruit Puree Market Sales Is Forecasted To Reach US$ 46.33 Billion By 2024, Fact.MR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fruit Puree Benefitting from Increasingly Hectic Lifestyles Leading Consumers Preferring Packaged Food Products: Fact Report

ROCKVILLE PIKE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A new study by Fact reveals the global fruit puree market is estimated to reach US$ 24.11 billion in 2024. Global demand for fruit puree is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 6.7% through 2034.A global shift in consumer preferences toward conveniently packaged foods is driving market growth. Demand for fruit purees is projected to climb in the coming years, propelled by its extensive use in various food processing applications, including bakery items, beverages, smoothies, confectionery items, baby food, dairy, and frozen products.The food and beverage industry's rapid expansion, driven in part by favorable trade regulations and a growing global population, has catapulted fruit purees into the spotlight as a healthy alternative to sweets and artificial ingredients. Growing preference for packaged juice as a daily breakfast item in developed countries such as the United States and Germany is driving heightened demand for fruit purees across all age groups.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Growth of the fruit puree market in the coming years is forecasted to be positively influenced by the rising consumption of canned and packaged foods and the expansive reach of retail networks, leading to improved product availability and distribution.Consumers mostly choose these products for their health advantages. Probiotic beverages infused with fruit purees, exemplified by brands such as Actimel, are gaining popularity for their immune-boosting properties. Additionally, these products are also becoming recognized as alternatives to sugar across the world.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global fruit puree market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% through 2034. Global sales of fruit purees are estimated at US$ 24.11 billion in 2024. The market is projected to reach US$ 46.33 billion by 2034-end.The North American market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2034. The bakery segment is estimated to account for 25% market share in 2024. East Asia is forecasted to account for 25.2% of the global market share by 2034.“Global fruit puree consumption is growing rapidly as more consumers prefer convenient food products that include natural ingredients. Fruit purees are being increasingly used in the bakery, beverages, confectionery, baby food, and dairy industries,” says a Fact analyst.Regional AnalysisThe United States is a crucial market for fruit puree producers due to its extensive and varied consumer base, strong food and beverage sector, and shifting consumer tastes. The diverse American population, which enjoys a wide range of cuisines and dietary trends, drives high demand for fruit purees across multiple applications such as beverages, desserts, snacks, and baby foods.Producers can capitalize on the American preference for convenient and nutritious food options by positioning fruit purees as essential ingredients. Additionally, the growing emphasis on natural and clean-label products aligns well with the inherent qualities of fruit purees, making them appealing to consumers focused on wellness and healthy eating habits.Looking for A customization report click here@Market DevelopmentsKey fruit puree producers are Kanegrade, Kiril Mischeff, Tree Top, Mine Fruit Products, Dohler, Uren Food Group Limited, Dennick Fruitsource and Milne Food Products. Key companies in the industry are joining forces by merging and acquiring other companies. They are also launching new products to make their position stronger and grab a larger share of the market..In 2019, Dohler took control of the majority stake in Zumos Catalano Aragoneses S.A., a producer based in Spain specializing in juices, purees, and concentrates..In 2020, Tree Top Fruit Ingredients introduced its Tree Top Fruit+Water pouches, a line of hydrating pouches crafted with over 45% juice specifically tailored for children. These single-serve pouches offer low-sugar beverage options, fortified with vitamin C. The product comes in four enticing flavors: grape, fruit punch, tropical, and berry.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the fruit puree market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast market statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (apple, banana, strawberry, mango, guava, passion fruit, cranberry, blueberry, cherry, blackcurrant), nature (organic, conventional), and end use (bakery items, infant food, dairy & desserts, dressings & sauces, beverages), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).Explore More Studies Published by Fact Research:Glucose Syrup Market : The global glucose syrup market is valued at US$ 4.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 6.9 billion by the end of 2033, expanding at a steady CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033.Protein Supplements Market : The valuation of the global protein supplements market is US$ 22.3 billion in 2023. 