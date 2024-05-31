AGI Progress Claims Made By Toronto Web3 B2B Start-Up Joint Venture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 29, 2024 – In a noteworthy leap for artificial general intelligence (AGI) development, start-up joint venture of "Spark Engine" Autonomous Technology Solutions and Web3onboarding has announced two major milestones.The joint venture's spokesperson, Amy Bennett, stated,“The first achievement is the creation of an innovative foundational framework for real AGI”. "Spark Engine" Autonomous Technology Solutions has utilized a novel approach to neural networks, integrating multiple artificial neural networks (ANNs) to accomplish tasks, creating what they refer to as a "Large Neural Network" (LNN). They have successfully integrated early components of this framework into their second major development, DappMagic”."DappMagic is an AI-powered, text-prompted Applications Generator in its final stages of development that reinvents the way D-Apps are developed, marking the end of an era." Bennett stated. She added,“Simply put, DappMagic has the ability to develop any application according to text-prompted commands. To be clear, DappMagic will render all other current application development tools and systems obsolete. The DappMagic / Spark Engine joint collaboration has surpassed all internal milestones to date, with a clear roadmap to completion laid out. The team has been in constant development for 2.5 years, and has self-funded the entire project to this point."Using Spark Engine, the joint venture has also created 1Site, an AI-powered, feature-rich web3 website Developer. Bennett stated,“This innovative technology offers rich Web3 functionality and operates using a web3 domain name. It promotes inclusivity with its simplicity and affordability, enabling rapid onboarding of new users and businesses onto various blockchain networks at a significantly reduced cost. The name“1site” illustrates the venture's understanding of the shape of the internet's future. Bennett stated,“1site already has the ability to operate in web2 and web3 environments with a web3 domain, blurring the line between the two, creating the 1Web experience. The name 1site also refers to the sovereignty of the user on their own, decentralized site."When asked how users on their own web3 sites could be a part of a network, Bennett stated, "That's the power of a web3 domain name. When you get decentralized hosting (IPFS) from a company like Pinata, you receive a hash number, similar to an account number, to which you may resolve your domain name to. There can then be an opt-in "link directory" on the network that lists and links users by their domain name, which directs them to their own, self-sovereign web3 site."She further stated, "For instance, Linea is a new, cutting-edge, blockchain network. They have a ".Linea" TLD, (Top Level Domain. A TLD is the second part of the domain that is to the right of the dot and can have millions of domains registered under them. So, the user could have her "Mary" domain name posted in the network's directory, which would be a link that points to her autonomous site. On top of the domain name being the website address, it also takes on the role of a user's online identity. It is used to identify the user's digital wallet address, video chat, email address, and more." She further noted, "This not only represents the true, decentralized ethos of Web3, but also alleviates some data storage requirements and other infrastructure encumbrances from the networks. Despite this advantage, the user will still be using the blockchain network for their transactions, and their domain names bearing the ".Linea" TLD will be promoting the network's brand across the internet.The B2B business model of 1Site focuses on affiliated distribution through blockchain networks. With a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $450, and $325 of that amount being paid to blockchain networks and affiliates, the net price is only $125, which is less than 1% the current cost of web3 sites. They're also done in minutes, not months. 1Site provides the easiest and most affordable solution to web3 integration and a legitimate business opportunity that enables blockchain networks and average users to monetize the growth of web3 tangibly. This unique approach not only enhances user inclusivity, scalability, and decentralization but also doubles as a business opportunity, creating a wider spectrum of markets that it will appeal to."Given that the average entry-level web3 site currently costs around $20,000, 1Site is set to increase user inclusivity, scalability, and decentralization dramatically," the joint venture added. By enhancing user inclusivity, scalability, and decentralization, 1Site is positioned to impact the internet, starting with the web3 landscape significantly. Its unique blend of affordability, functionality, and business opportunity positions it as a game-changer in the web3 website development space.When asked about how to sign up for the affiliate program, Bennett answered, "To pre-register for the 1site affiliate program, go to tapfiliate before making your purchase. This will pay you the commission for "selling it to yourself." "The affiliate program pays in crypto. Any crypto. New projects can pay affiliates with their token, raising their utility use. This also increases token circulation, which is good for the network and the token."1.2. DappMagic/1Site narrated video deck:3. Blockchain network inquiries: ...4. Investors interested in participating in this venture are encouraged to email .... The venture is open to all types of proposals, butshows a preference for a SAFT agreement related to their upcoming launch. Please specify your preference on the submitted email.5. AGI questions or comments can be emailed to ...6. All other inquiries, ...About“Spark Engine" Autonomous Technology Solutions and“Web3onboarding”:Spark Engine and Web3 Onboarding Inc are start-up companies focused on the development of AI powered blockchain technology solutions, as well as artificial general intelligence (AGI) development. They look forward to growing the entire internet user base, starting with growing web3, one blockchain network at a time. Web3onboarding mailing address is 23-500 Fairway Rd, Kitchener Ontario. N6C-1X3

