Mashreqbank – Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Mashreqbank (MB) at ‘A’ and ‘A1’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed MB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bbb’, Core Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bbb’, and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR remains Stable.



MB’s LT FCR is set three notches above the BSR to reflect the high likelihood of support from the government in case of need. The UAE government (sovereign ratings: ‘AA-’/‘A1+’/Stable) has demonstrated support in the past and CI considers it has the ability and willingness to continue to provide such support in the future.



The BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bbb’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’. The CFS rating reflects the Bank’s good financial fundamentals, particularly its strong liquidity position backed by high CASA balances, good asset quality reflecting a high loan-loss reserve (LLR) provision cover for NPLs, sound and unimpaired capital ratios, and good and improving profitability. The latter is supported by robust business growth, rising margins, strong non-interest income (non-II), and good cost efficiencies. Non-financial factors supporting the CFS are a well-diversified business base and good management.



MB’s principal credit challenges are high customer concentration levels in loans and deposits, and some sector concentration in real estate and construction. These risk factors are in common with the banking industry and reflect the small market and limited range of economic activity. Slow global economic growth and high interest rates are credit challenges, although the UAE economy continues to do well on the back of favourable oil prices and despite raised geopolitical risk in the region.



The OPERA assessment reflects the UAE’s continuing dependence on hydrocarbons, although less so than neighbouring countries, with the economic risk partially mitigated by the support of the wealthy emirate of Abu Dhabi. The UAE banking sector remained strong in 2023, fuelled by improving macroeconomic performance and high hydrocarbon prices. The banking system is sound with high levels of capitalisation, a moderate level of NPLs, improving profitability, and good liquidity.



MB’s business is well diversified across several products, customer segments and markets. Its strong franchises are expected to comfortably withstand the intense competition in its home market. It is the fifth largest bank in the UAE.



Asset quality is good with low NPLs and strong LLR coverage. The Bank’s NPL ratio continued to decline in 2023 and in Q1 24 and is presently one of the lowest among peer banks. NPLs have fallen over the last few years due to recoveries, write-offs and fewer new impairments, partly reflecting an improving credit environment. Stage 2 loans are moderately low. The LLR coverage ratio continues to be strong, although it declined in 2023 due to a change in accounting that led to more than AED1bn of LLR provisions being moved to an impairment reserve under capital. This is to comply with central bank regulations requiring excess provisions calculated to central bank requirements over IFRS to be shown under capital. Including impairment reserves under capital, the NPL coverage ratio was 220%. The Bank is unlikely to be impacted by a proposed change in a central bank regulation for provisions that would require banks to progressively discount the value of collateral held against NPLs over a fixed number of years. The Bank’s large capital base and strong operating profitability provide additional buffers against future asset quality shocks.



The credit portfolio accounts for less than half of the balance sheet and is diversified across several sectors. Customer concentrations are high but are in line with the average for the sector. We expect good loan growth this year, driven by ongoing demand from individuals and companies – Q1 24 saw a 7% rise in lending to customers and banks over end-2023. The Bank has moderately high exposures to banks comprising mainly short-term trade related exposures which are performing well. The investment portfolio is of good quality with sizeable fixed-income exposures to governments and financial institutions. We expect asset quality to be maintained at a good level going forward.



Profitability metrics strengthened further in 2023 on the back of strong growth in credit and investments, a wider net interest margin, a moderately good increase in non-II, and well managed costs. Higher interest rates over the last two years contributed to the growth in net interest income (NII). The Bank has contained the rise in the funding cost by growing CASA balances – its cost of funds is one of the lowest among the large banks in the country. Since interest rates are likely to be stable or fall slightly this year, NII growth is unlikely to be as strong in the previous year but is still expected to be good (Q1 24 NII growth was 23% y-o-y) given the Bank’s risk appetite and credit demand in the economy. The Bank has a good non-II base and solid fee income derived from a wide range of activities. While trading gains are high these have been stable over the years. Operating costs have risen in line with business expansion, but the cost-to-income ratio (CIR) has declined due to the strong operating income growth. MB’s operating profitability ratio (3.5% in 2023) is among the highest in the banking sector. The substantial rise in net profit and ROAA in 2023 was partly because excess LLRs were transferred via the P&L to an impairment reserve under capital. Since the accounting entry will not be repeated this year, we expect ROAA to moderate to a still high level. The Bank will also be subject to a 9-10% corporate income tax rate starting in 2024. Nevertheless, given the buoyant economy, MB’s income and net profit growth this year is projected to be good; Q1 24 results have been strong.



MB’s funding profile continues to be very satisfactory, with a healthy reliance on stable customer deposits and moderate levels of wholesale funding. There are risks posed by funding concentrations, but these are in line with the market. Liquidity ratios are strong with good and stable buffers, and key ratios are better than those of many peer banks. The Bank’s LCR and NSFR are well above the regulatory minima. MB’s liquidity ratios and deposits have shown resilience during difficult periods in the past and CI expects the Bank to maintain a comfortable liquidity position going forward.



Capital ratios continued to strengthen in 2023 due to higher retained earnings, while the improvement seen in 2022 was due to Tier 1 and Tier 2 debt issuances. Key ratios are in line with those of the large banks in the country and well above the regulatory minima. Common equity capital is high and unimpaired. We expect MB’s retained earnings growth to support the projected increase in risk weighted assets. While MB’s shareholders have not needed to inject capital for many years, in CI’s view, they would be willing and able to do so if necessary.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook on the LT FCR and BSR reflects our expectation that the ratings are unlikely to change over the next 12 months given the high likelihood that MB will maintain its current overall good financial fundamentals.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



A Positive Outlook or an upgrade of the BSR and LT FCR over the next 12 months would require the profitability and asset quality improvements seen in recent years to be sustained over the next few accounting periods and all other metrics to be maintained at least at their present sound levels.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Though unlikely, a Negative Outlook or a one-notch downgrade of the Bank’s BSR and LT FCR would happen if capital ratios weakened. This could be caused by a significant deterioration of asset quality and profitability that MB may not be able to correct in a reasonable period, or a change in our assessment of the support level enjoyed by the Bank.





