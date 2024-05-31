Emerging Markets To Push Growth Of 5G Smartphones Amid Saturation In Developed Markets

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) The share of 5G will increase exponentially in the years to come, registering another year of double-digit growth in 2025 (more than 13.2 per cent), a report has shown.

The 16 per cent growth in 5G smartphones in 2024 is set to be followed by next year too as global 5G share will climb to 74.4 per cent, up from 67.2 per cent this year, according to an IDC report.

5G-powered smartphones continue to the market as these devices will display nearly 16 per cent growth in 2024 as adoption continues to expand across all regions and markets.

Anthony Scarsella, research director with IDC, said that with 5G saturation in most developed markets, the growth in emerging markets will play a key role in driving shipments.

While the overall smartphone market will have a 2.3 per cent CAGR from 2024-2028, 5G shipments will deliver 9.1 per cent growth rate for the same time period, he added.

Meanwhile, global smartphone shipments are forecast to grow 4 per cent (year-over-year) in 2024 to 1.21 billion units.

The market recovery will continue in 2025 with 2.3 per cent growth expected.

Nabila Popal, research director with IDC, said that the rapid growth of Android is coming off a tough two years, while iOS's softer growth is due to a strong 2023 and increasing competition in China that is denting its growth potential.

If the iPhone maker makes a strong move around AI, the company may boost the growth and revamp demand for its phones, especially in China, Popal noted.