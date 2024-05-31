Singapore Open: Treesa-Gayatri Stun Korean Duo To Enter Maiden Super 750 Semis

(MENAFN- IANS) Singapore, May 31 (IANS) Continuing their brilliant run, Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand defeated another Korean duo, world no. 6 Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong in a nail-biting quarterfinal, here on Friday.

The Indians, ranked no. 30 in the world, registered a superb comeback victory 18-21, 21-19, 24-22 to enter their first-ever semifinal at a BWF World Tour Super 750 event.

Treesa and Gayatri will face the winner of the second quarterfinal between Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shifa of Japan and Apriyani Rahayu-Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti of Indonesia on Saturday.

Earlier in the tournament, the young Indian pair defeated the world no. 2 Korean pair of Baek Na Ha and Lee So Hee in an intense Round of 16 match 21-9, 14-21, 21-15 that lasted close to an hour.

Treesa and Gayatri are the only Indians left in the BWF Super 750 Badminton tournament.

On Thursday, ace shuttler PV Sindhu faced a defeat against former Olympic medallist Carolina Marin 21-13, 11-21, 20-22 in the women's singles second round while, in the men's singles, HS Prannoy was outclassed by Japan's Kenta Nishimoto 21-13, 14-21, 21-15 in the hard-fought encounter.