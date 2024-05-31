Donald Trump Guilty In Hush Money Trial

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Former US President Donald has been found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in his hush money trial in New York.

The verdict makes Trump the first former US president to be convicted of a felony.

Judge Juan Merchan has set the sentencing date for July 11.

Outside court, a furious Trump continued his claims that the trial had been“rigged” and accused Merchan of being“conflicted” and“corrupt”.

“This was a rigged decision right from day one with a conflicted judge who should have never been allowed to try this case,” Trump said.

He said“the real verdict” would come in on November 5 – the date of the upcoming US presidential election for which Trump is the presumed Republican nominee.

“This was done by the Biden administration in order to wound or hurt an opponent, a political opponent,” Trump said.



