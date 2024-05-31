Can New Fat Loss Drugs Help Switzerland Fight Rising Obesity Levels?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The proportion of obese people in Switzerland has more than doubled over the past two decades. Can the latest drugs stem the tide?





About 12% of the Swiss population is obese compared to just 5% in 1992, according to the Swiss Health Survey of 2022. Obesity affects the elderly disproportionately with 43% of obesity cases concentrated in the age cohorts 55–64 and 65–74. The foreign-born population is slightly more at risk, as are those who reside in rural parts of Switzerland.

The rise in obesity has been accompanied by a rise in interest in anti-obesity drugs. The main weight loss medication used in Switzerland are Orlistat and Liraglutide. The former prevents the body from absorbing fats in the food and the latter makes the stomach empty less quickly. Both need to be prescribed by a doctor.



New wonder drugs

However, a new generation of drugs has sparked new interest in the fight against obesity. Ozempic, an injectable drug first authorised in the US in 2017 for lowering blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes, is one of them. Promotion of the drug by influencers on social media as a“magic pill” for rapid weight loss led to an explosion in worldwide demand.



In Switzerland, the drug developed by Danish company Novo Nordisk is authorised only for adult-onset diabetes and can be used for losing weight only if prescribed by a doctor (what is known as off-label use). Another drug manufactured by Novo Nordisk known as Wegovy is targeted specifically for weight loss and was approved by the Swiss medicines regulator Swissmedic in 2022. Like Ozempic, Wegovy also has the active ingredient semaglutide but in a higher dose. This chemical lowers blood sugar levels and mimics an appetite suppressing hormone called GLP-1.

“Semiglutides like Wegovy are a big step up from what was available and are a safe option. Obesity is a chronic disease and this offers a chronic treatment,” Bernd Schultes, vice-president of the Swiss Society for the Study of Morbid Obesity (SMOB), told SWI swissinfo.



Due to high global demand, Wegovy only became commercially available in Switzerland last November, a year and a half after Swissmedic approval. To be eligible for Wegovy, the patient must have a body mass index (BMI) of over 30 or a BMI of 27 to 30 with at least one weight-related concurrent disease.



