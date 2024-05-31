SKAN AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SKAN increases stake in Aseptic Technologies to 90 percent

31.05.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

SKAN increases stake in Aseptic Technologies to 90 percent Allschwil, May 31, 2024 - SKAN Group AG, world leader for high-quality isolator systems for aseptic production processes in the (bio-)pharmaceutical industry, has increased its stake in the Belgian subsidiary Aseptic Technologies as planned. As of May 30, 2024, it has acquired a further 5% of the shares from the co-owner, Wallonie Entreprendre (WE), increasing its shareholding to 90%. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The shareholding in Aseptic Technologies will remain unchanged for the time being and the co-owner will continue to support Aseptic Technologies and SKAN with his 10% shareholding. Aseptic Technologies is of strategic importance for the SKAN Group. The automated, robot-assisted process solutions for filling closed vials (AT-Closed Vial® Technology) target applications in cell and gene therapy and thus a strongly growing therapeutic segment. There are currently seven drugs sold in the AT-Closed Vial® that have been approved in a total of 15 countries/regions. Aseptic Technologies' customers have an estimated 450 compounds in research and clinical trials, several of which are in the final stages of development before market approval. The commercialization of new drugs will increase the demand for AT-Closed Vials® and thus the volume in the Services & Consumables segment. As a result of the increase of the stake in Aseptic Technologies, SKAN Group AG's indirectly held interest in Plast4Life also increases to 22.05%. Plast4Life is a company in Belgium that is still being built up and will be manufacturing AT-Closed Vials® in the future using the plastic injection moulding process.

SKAN – together always one step ahead SKAN is a pioneer in the field of aseptic and aseptic-toxic manufacturing processes for the (bio)pharmaceutical industry. The company is the market and technology leader for high-quality, process-critical isolator systems for filling drugs according to strict sterility standards. In addition, the company offers its customers process support, services and consumables. Innovative solutions and an efficient life-cycle support organisation make SKAN an important partner for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, CMOs (Contract Manufacturing Organisations) and research laboratories worldwide. Founded in 1968, SKAN today employs approximately 1400 people. More than half of them work at the Allschwil headquarters in the Life Sciences Hub of the Basel region. The other employees are located among the subsidiaries in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Japan, the USA and Brazil.



