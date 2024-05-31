EQS-News: Multitude SE / Key word(s): Bond

Multitude SE: Fixed-income investor meetings

31.05.2024 / 07:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Multitude SE: Fixed-income investor meetings



Helsinki, 31 May 2024 – Multitude SE, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) has mandated Arctic Securities and Pareto Securities to arrange a series of fixed-income investor meetings commencing 31 May 2024. Subject to inter alia market conditions, a new 4-year unsecured bond issue of up to EUR 100 million may follow. The new bond is expected to be issued by a Finnish company to be established, Multitude Capital Oyj, which will be wholly owned by Multitude SE. The new bond is expected to be guaranteed by Multitude SE. Net proceeds from the contemplated transaction will be used towards refinancing Multitude SE's EUR 50 million senior unsecured bonds (ISIN: NO0012702549) (“ MLTD02 ”), transaction costs, and for general corporate purposes of the Group. In connection with the potential new bond issue, Multitude SE will offer an exchange of MLTD02, which will be contingent upon subscription in the new bond. Subject to the completion of the transaction, Multitude SE will call the remaining net outstanding amount of MLTD02 in whole.

For further information, please contact: Thomas Hasner, Head of DCM Norway

+47

977 50

977, ... Caroline Nytvedt, DCM Syndicate

+47 22 87 88 17, ... Bernd Egger, CFO of Multitude SE

+49 173 793 1235, ... Maik Laske, Group Treasurer of Multitude SE

+49 173 388 7612, ... Lasse Mäkelä, Chief Strategy and IR Officer of Multitude SE

+41 79

371 34 17, ...



About

Multitude: Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude's business units are consumer banking (Ferratum), SME banking (CapitalBox), and wholesale banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 16 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FRU'.

31.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Multitude SE Ratamestarinkatu 11 A 00520 Helsinki Finland E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: FI4000106299 WKN: A1W9NS Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm EQS News ID: 1914707



End of News EQS News Service