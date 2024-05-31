EQS-News: beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

beaconsmind Group expands with WiFi marketing product into Spain

31.05.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

beaconsmind Group expands with WiFi marketing product into Spain

Annual revenue of EUR 600,000 in Spain through the expansion expected Focus on the hospitality and gastronomy sectors with significant growth potential Zurich, Switzerland – 31 May 2024 – beaconsmind Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) & analytics, announces its expansion into Spain with the establishment of the subsidiary Socialwave Spain S.L. This strategic move underscores the company's commitment to exploring new markets and leveraging its growth potential in one of the largest European countries with its WiFi marketing product. beaconsmind Group decided to expand into Spain to take advantage of the dynamic business environment and high acceptance of digital marketing solutions. The Spanish market offers a growing demand for innovative social media strategies, particularly in the hospitality and gastronomy sectors, which play a central role in Spain. Through this expansion, beaconsmind Group aims for an annual revenue of EUR 600k in Spain, with significant growth opportunities anticipated in the following years. "We are very excited to expand our presence in Spain and offer our proven social media marketing solutions in this important market," said Jonathan Sauppe, CEO of beaconsmind Group. "Our expansion into Spain is a significant milestone in our growth strategy and underscores our commitment to providing our clients with customized solutions tailored to their specific needs." beaconsmind Group is confident that the integration into the Spanish market will proceed smoothly and strengthen existing partnerships in Europe. With this expansion, the group reaffirms its commitment to continuous growth and innovation, ensuring it continues to offer top-notch solutions to its clients. About beaconsmind Group Founded in Switzerland in 2015, beaconsmind Group is at the forefront of location-based marketing (LBM) software, WiFi infrastructure systems, and WiFi Guest Hotspots, catering to sectors such as retail chains, hospitality, healthcare, and the public sector. The subsidiaries under the beaconsmind Group umbrella are recognized for their expertise in digital transformation, Location-Based Marketing, infrastructure, and Wi-Fi services for SaaS clients. Through intelligent, entirely cloud-based technologies, we deliver tangible added value to our clients, empowering their omnichannel strategies with enhanced success. For more information, please visit



Contact Company

beaconsmind AG, Stäfa (Switzerland)

Jonathan Sauppe, CEO

...

Tel.: +41 44 380 7373



31.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

