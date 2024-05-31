EQS-News: audius SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

audius publishes figures for the first quarter of 2024 and confirms forecast

31.05.2024 / 09:44 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Total operating performance for the first quarter down slightly at EUR 18.8 million (previous year: EUR 19.5 million)



EBITDA and EBIT below previous year's level: EBITDA EUR 1.1 million (previous year: EUR 2.3 million), EBIT EUR 0.6 million (previous year: EUR 1.9 million)



2024 starts with high order intake and record order backlog

Forecasts confirmed

Weinstadt, May 31, 2024. audius SE publishes figures for the first quarter of 2024.



Accordingly, the audius Group achieved a total operating performance of EUR 18.8 million (previous year: EUR 19.5 million). The operating result (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 1.1 million, falling short of the very strong figure for the same quarter of the previous year. Group EBIT amounted to EUR 0.6 million.



The reasons for the slow start to the year were the ongoing delays in the awarding of contracts in 2023 and early 2024 and the restrained momentum in projects, particularly in the first few weeks of the year. The operating result and thus the profit margin continued to be depressed by investments in the new business fields and new services.



The order backlog as at March 31, 2024 reached a new high of EUR 61.8 million, an increase of EUR 11.8 million (previous year: EUR 50.0 million). This includes major long-term new orders and extensions. In addition, international business is beginning to pick up speed and is growing more strongly than expected. audius received further significant orders at the start of the second quarter, meaning that the order backlog will increase significantly again by the end of the second quarter.



As already announced when the annual figures for 2023 were published, the figures for the first quarter were still subdued. A look at the current second quarter already shows improvements here. audius therefore remains very optimistic that it will achieve its forecasts for the year as a whole. At the same time, the incoming orders in recent months underpin the expected growth for the coming years.





About audius

Founded in 1991, audius SE is an ITC company that operates worldwide. From network technology to specific software applications, the group of companies offers the right solutions for public-sector clients, medium-sized companies and internationally active corporations. In supporting several hundred thousand IT workstations in the DACH region, the more than 600 employees at over 20 locations - 15 of which are in Germany - focus on the use of future-oriented technologies and best practices. Another business unit deals with network infrastructures, in particular the establishment and expansion of the 5G network. The Group's customers include global corporations as well as medium-sized enterprises. The strategic goal is to grow both organically and through acquisitions. The shares of audius SE are listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the m:access segment for medium-sized companies of the Munich Stock Exchange.



For further information please contact:



audius SE

Investor Relations

t.: +49 7151 369 00 359

...





31.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: audius SE Mercedesstr. 31 71384 Weinstadt Germany E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: NL0006129074 WKN: A0M530 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1915469



End of News EQS News Service