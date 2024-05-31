Empower IT Solutions Joins Easydmarc's MSP Program To Enhance Email Security And Deliverability For Clients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with Empower IT Solutions, a leading managed based in Sydney, Australia.

This partnership will help Empower IT Solutions' clients to protect their email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In light of this, Empower IT Solutions has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

“We are proud to announce our new partnership with EasyDMARC, reinforcing our commitment to enhancing the security and reliability of business communications. This collaboration ensures that Empower IT Solutions remains dedicated to the success of our customers by providing top-notch, secure, and efficient email solutions,” said Salim Sukari, Managing Director of Empower IT Solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Empower IT Solutions to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders' domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About Empower IT Solutions

"At our core, we believe in empowering Australian businesses to thrive without the burden of IT challenges. With a focus on managing, protecting, and nurturing growth, our approach at Empower IT Solutions is simple yet powerful. We offer tailored solutions and unwavering support, giving our clients the power to break free from IT constraints and achieve their full potential.”

“As a leading managed service provider in Sydney, Australia, we excel in providing managed IT services and implementing 360° business IT security measures to safeguard your assets”.



About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC's platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

For Managed Service Providers (MSPs) seeking to increase their revenue, EasyDMARC presents an ideal solution. The email authentication platform streamlines domain management, providing capabilities such as organizational control, domain grouping, and access management. Additionally, EasyDMARC offers a comprehensive sales and marketing enablement program designed to elevate DMARC sales. All of these features are available for MSPs on a scalable platform with a flexible pay-as-you-go pricing model.





