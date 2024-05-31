Silent Breach Launches Accelerated Cybersecurity Compliance Offering

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This innovative offering streamlines the process for organizations to achieve critical compliance certifications such as ISO27001 and SOC-2 within 90 days.

NEW YORK CITY, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Silent Breach, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, proudly announces the launch of its new service: Accelerated Compliance . This innovative offering streamlines and manages the process for organizations to achieve critical compliance certifications such as ISO27001, SOC-2, and other major privacy and security frameworks, all within 90 days.The Accelerated Cyber Compliance service is designed to address the growing need for organizations to quickly and efficiently meet stringent regulatory requirements. Silent Breach's comprehensive approach ensures that all aspects of the compliance process are covered in-house, providing a seamless experience that is both time-efficient and cost-effective.Key Features of Accelerated Cyber Compliance:.Rapid Certification Timeline: Achieve compliance certifications such as ISO27001 and SOC-2 in as little as 90 days, minimizing costs and accelerating time to market..End-to-End Service Offering: Silent Breach offers a full suite of services required for compliance, including penetration testing, cloud audits, and continuous monitoring, ensuring that everything is done in-house, quickly, and affordably..Expert Guidance and Support: Benefit from Silent Breach's team of seasoned cybersecurity experts who provide tailored guidance and support throughout the compliance journey..Affordable Solutions: Competitive pricing models designed to make top-tier cybersecurity accessible to organizations of all sizes."Our Accelerated Cyber Compliance service is a game-changer for organizations facing tight regulatory deadline,” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach.“By leveraging our extensive expertise, partnerships and comprehensive service offerings, we enable companies to achieve compliance quickly, efficiently, and affordably. This new service underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the cybersecurity landscape."Silent Breach's Accelerated Cyber Compliance service not only simplifies the path to certification but also strengthens an organization's overall security posture, ensuring ongoing protection against evolving cyber threats.To learn more about Accelerated Cyber Compliance visit:To schedule a consultation, contact Silent Breach at:About Silent BreachSilent Breach is a global cybersecurity firm specializing in digital asset protection. With a team of seasoned experts and a commitment to innovation, Silent Breach helps organizations worldwide mitigate cyber risks and safeguard their digital assets against evolving threats.

