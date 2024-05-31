Prohance Appoints Nitin Bhat As Senior Advisor, Customer Experience And Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nitin Bhat, Senior Advisor, Customer Experience and Growth, ProHance

Nitin Bhat joins ProHance to leverage his experience in customer-centric strategies, aiming to elevate customer satisfaction and spearhead company growth

- Nitin BhatFRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ProHance , a new-age workplace analytics and operations enablement announces the appointment of Nitin Bhat as Senior Advisor, Customer Experience and Growth.With over 20 years of global experience across various sectors, including CPG, Retail, Financial Services, and Insurance, Nitin brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to ProHance.As a Fortune 500 client advisor, Nitin has a proven track record of driving large-scale transformation and value creation for clients. He is known for his ability to add value through innovative commercial and technological strategies for customers.Nitin's addition to the ProHance team will greatly contribute to the company's planned expansion in the United States, Australia, and other global regions."We are delighted to welcome Nitin Bhat to the ProHance team," said Ankur Dhingra, CEO, ProHance. "His extensive experience and expertise in driving customer value will be invaluable as we continue to grow and empower organizations with our comprehensive suite of tools and capabilities."ProHance is designed to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, streamline costs, amplify customer satisfaction, fuel data-driven strategies, and seamlessly adapt to dynamic business landscapes. By harnessing ProHance's capabilities, organizations can build a future-fit workforce that can help teams be connected, visible, engaged and optimised.With Nitin on board, ProHance will continue to strive towards its mission of empowering organizations to manage distributed workforces skillfully using data and analytics. By leveraging his expertise, ProHance will further enhance its offerings and support its clients on their journey towards success."I am excited to advise ProHance and contribute to the company's mission of empowering organizations globally. I look forward to working with the team to enhance customer experiences and drive strategic success and growth," said Bhat.About ProHance:ProHance is a leading provider of innovative tools and capabilities for businesses. With a focus on elevating productivity, enforcing compliance, and amplifying customer satisfaction, ProHance's suite of tools and capabilities is designed to empower organizations to achieve their goals and succeed in today's dynamic business landscape. ProHance is committed to providing exceptional service and solutions to its clients and helping them drive towards strategic success.For more information, log onto:

