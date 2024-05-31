Nuwa Robotics And Navia Robotics To Bring The Latest In AI Robotics To The Restaurant Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Navia Robotics ColliBot - Restaurant Service Marketing Robot

Navia Robotics ColliBot - Restaurant Advertisement Robot

Navia Robotics ColliBot - Restaurant Service Robot

Navia Robotics ColliBot - Restaurant Food Delivery Robot

Navia Robotics Logo

Navia Robotics and Nuwa Robotics partner up to bring robots designed to reduce overhead, improve productivity and reduce human error

- Leo GuoLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Navia Robotics and Nuwa Robotics, leaders in the field of service cobotics, are proud to announce a partnership aimed at revolutionizing the restaurant and food service industries with advanced robotic solutions. This collaboration comes in response to rising labor costs, particularly in markets like California, where AB1228 mandates a minimum wage of $20.00 per hour for fast food workers. Together, Navia Robotics and Nuwa Robotics are set to deploy innovative restaurant robots designed to enhance operational efficiency and profit margins.Navia Robotics has earned a reputation for its deployment of AI-driven service robots, which are designed to perform a variety of tasks such as food delivery, table service, cooking and cleaning within restaurant environments. Their various serving robot models integrate seamlessly into existing workflows, providing reliable support to staff and enhancing the dining experience for customers.Nuwa Robotics, known for its interactive and intelligent humanoid robots, excels in creating robots that engage with customers through sophisticated AI. These robots are capable of taking orders, providing menu information, and offering personalized customer service, making them a valuable addition to any restaurant.Goals for this Long Term Partnership:Integrated Robotic Solutions: Navia and Nuwa will develop integrated robotic systems that combine advanced navigation and interactive AI technologies. These solutions are designed to optimize restaurant operations by performing tasks ranging from food delivery to customer engagement.Addressing Labor Cost Challenges: The partnership aims to mitigate the impact of rising labor costs, particularly in light of California's AB1228, which mandates a $20.00 per hour minimum wage for fast food workers. By deploying robots, restaurants can maintain profitability while continuing to provide high-quality service.Enhanced Efficiency and Profit Margins: By automating routine tasks, the collaborative restaurant robot models will enable restaurant staff to focus on more value-added activities, thereby improving overall efficiency. This, in turn, helps to reduce operational costs and increase profit margins which are under tremendous stress from inflationary conditions.Customer Experience Improvement: The Collibot and Kebbi robots will enhance the customer experience by providing timely and personalized service, ensuring that guests receive exceptional attention and care during their dining experience.Research and Development: The partnership will invest in joint R&D initiatives to explore new applications for service robotics in the food service industry, continually improving technology and ensuring robust, reliable solutions.Executive Quotes:“We are excited to partner with Nuwa Robotics at a time when the restaurant industry is seeking innovative solutions to counter rising labor and material costs. Together, we can provide robotic systems that not only improve efficiency but also enhance the dining experience for customers,” said Peter Kim, CTO of Navia Robotics.“This partnership represents a significant advancement in the deployment of serving robot models in the food service industry. By combining our interactive AI technology with Navia's deployment expertise, we can offer comprehensive solutions that address both operational challenges and customer engagement specific to the needs of local businesses,” added Leo Guo, Chairman of Nuwa Robotics.

Annie Kim

Navia Robotics

+1 562-450-0100

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok