Slovenia Also Recognises Palestinian State

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Slovenian has approved a decision to recognize an independent Palestinian state, a media report said on Friday.
The Slovenian government on Thursday approved a decision to recognise an independent Palestinian state, Prime Minister Robert Golob said, following in the steps of Spain, Ireland and Norway.
The move drew swift condemnation from Israel.
Foreign Minister Israel Katz said the decision rewarded Hamas for murder and rape, a reference to the Palestinian group's Oct. 7 attack on Israel that sparked the war in Gaza.
“Today the government has decided to recognise Palestine as an independent and sovereign state,” Golob said at a news conference in Ljubljana.
The parliament of the European Union member country must also approve the government's decision in coming days.
nh
Views: 8
MENAFN31052024000174011037ID1108280014
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.