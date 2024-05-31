Slovenia Also Recognises Palestinian State

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Slovenian has approved a decision to recognize an independent Palestinian state, a report said on Friday.

The Slovenian on Thursday approved a decision to recognise an independent Palestinian state, Prime Robert Golob said, following in the steps of Spain, Ireland and Norway.

The move drew swift condemnation from Israel.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said the decision rewarded Hamas for murder and rape, a reference to the Palestinian group's Oct. 7 attack on Israel that sparked the war in Gaza.

“Today the government has decided to recognise Palestine as an independent and sovereign state,” Golob said at a news conference in Ljubljana.

The parliament of the European Union member country must also approve the government's decision in coming days.

