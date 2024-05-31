SIT Should Thoroughly Investigate Prajwal Revanna's Case: Bommai

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 31 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Basavaraj Bommai has demanded that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) should investigate Prajwal Revanna's case thoroughly.

He said that Prajwal surrendered to the legally.“However, the people are demanding that the SIT should conduct the probe in a committed manner,” he said.

He said that the case had raised the debate on how the scandal came to light, who wanted to turn it into propaganda, who possessed the pen drive and why selected persons were arrested.

“The intent was clear. As per the law, it is against the law to distribute the pen drives, the SIT should also look into who distributed these pen drives,” Bommai said.