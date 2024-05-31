Mutual Understanding Among People Connects Mountain Wonders The”International Mountain Tourism Day 2024′′ Theme Events Kicks Off In Nice, France

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) On May 29, 2024, the“International Mountain Day (IMTD) 2024” Theme Events was successfully held in Nice, Alpes-Maritimes, France. Representatives from the China Embassy in France, the French cultural and tourism departments, local representatives, international organization representatives, members of the International Mountain Tourism Alliance, tourism-related institutions, related enterprises, experts, and news gathered to discuss and interact around the events theme “ Mutual Understanding among People through Mountain Tourism” and the forum theme “Mountain Tourism Destinations Responding to Climate Change” . The events aimed to promote the development concept of mutual understanding among people and promote the innovation of the“Mountain Tourism Plus” model.







The theme events featured a clear theme and rich content. Dominique de Villepin, Former Prime Ministers of France and Chairman of the International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA); Christiane Amiel, Deputy Mayor of Nice; Dong Guangli, Consul Général de Chine à Marseille; Zhang Haomiao, Director of the Office du Tourisme de Chine; and Rudy Salles, President Delegate of the Office de Tourisme Métropolitain Nice Côte d'Azur, delivered speeches at the event. High-level segment were given by representatives of international organizations, including Qu Xing, Deputy Director-General of UNESCO; Harry Hwang, Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific of UN Tourism; Peter Semone, Chairman of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA); and Abdou Belgat, President of World Association for Hospitality and Tourism Education and Training (AMFORH).







The guests participated in various forms in the opening ceremony, themed forum, and Mountain Tourism Promotion & Sino-European Entrepreneurs Exchange Conference. They exchanged advanced ideas, discussed cutting-edge issues, and deepened practical cooperation. The Global Initiative of“Mutual Understanding among People through Mountain Tourism” was released on-site. Fu Yingchun, Vice Chairman and Executive Secretary-General of IMTA exchanged MOU with Aki Karihtala, President of the International Nordic Walking Federation (INWA); Abdou Belgat, President of AMFORHT; and Laurent Blondeel, Directeur General of SAS Maxi Event's FRANCE, exploring models and paths for multi-field and multi-level business cooperation.







The supporting activities were also spectacular. In early May, IMTA organized Sino-French Rope Team to jointly climb the Mont Blanc, the highest peak in Western Europe. Following this achievement, the flags of IMTA, IMTD, and“Nihao! China” were displayed at Aiguille du Midi against the backdrop of the majesty of Mont Blanc. The opening ceremony featured a flag handover for the IMTA and International Mountain Tourism Day. In order to deepen international friendly exchanges and promote understanding and respect of different cultures, the events also included the“Nice Night” Dinner and the Mountain Community & Art Exhibition. The fusion of traditional Chinese Miao and Dong ethnic songs, dances, Western orchestral music, and the interaction between global mountainous natural scenery and humanistic life, will surely bring unique experiences to the guests.







The year 2024 marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and France, and is also the“China-France Culture and Tourism Year”. As important representatives of the Eastern and Western civilizations, China and France have a long history of friendly exchanges. The two civilizations have attracted each other and become a model of exchanges and mutual understanding between the Eastern and Western civilizations. The cultural and artistic exchanges between the two peoples have become a cornerstone of open cooperation. The“International Mountain Tourism Day 2024” Theme Events held in Nice, France, leveraged this opportunity to build a bridge for cooperation between the mountain tourism industries of both countries.







The“International Mountain Tourism Day (IMTD)” is an international commemorative day initiated and established by IMTA in 2018. Since its first edition in Kathmandu, Nepal in 29th May 2019, to its current edition in Nice, France, IMTD commemorative theme events have been successfully held for six years. It has become an international platform for the global tourism industry and IMTA members to jointly cultivate, participate in, and benefit from. It is also the most renowned and influential brand for IMTA to participate in the establishment of a global tourism governance system. The significance of this event lies in its aim to explore and establish a sustainable global platform for tourism cooperation, cultural integration, and civilizational dialogue in mountain tourism.

The 2024 IMTD event was hosted by the IMTA and received strong support from various international organizations and institutions, including the UN Tourism, the Comité Régional du Tourisme CÔTE d'AZUR FRANCE, the Global Tourism Economy Forum (GTEF), the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), the World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF), the World Association for Hospitality and Tourism Education and Training (AMFORHT), the International Nordic Walking Federation (INWA), the China National Tourist Office in Paris, the Guizhou Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and the Chinese National Geography.