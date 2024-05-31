PM Modi Meditates At Vivekananda Rock Memorial In Kanyakumari; First Video And Photos Surface (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Narendra Modi was captured in a serene moment on Friday as he embarked on a 45-hour-long meditation at the iconic Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. Numerous videos and photographs circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, showcasing the PM immersed in meditation at this spiritually significant location. Clad in orange robes with a coordinating shawl draped over his left shoulder, PM Modi was observed with folded hands and closed eyes.



PM Modi will meditate till the evening of June 1 at Dhyan Mandapam, the place where Vivekananda is believed to have had a divine vision about 'Bharat Mata'.

The PM arrived in Kanyakumari on Thursday from nearby Thiruvananthapuram and offered prayers at the Bhagavathi Amman temple.



Before his departure on June 1st, PM Modi is anticipated to pay a visit to the Thiruvalluvar statue adjacent to the memorial. Both structures are situated on separate, mound-like rocky formations in the sea.

All necessary arrangements, including stringent security measures, have been put in place for PM Modi's 45-hour-long meditation at the renowned mid-sea memorial, dedicated to the revered Hindu saint.

After concluding the 2019 election campaign, PM Modi had visited the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand for two days, where he immersed himself in a 15-hour solitary meditation session.