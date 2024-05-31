Anant Ambani-Radhika Cruise Party: Katty Perry To Perform? Know Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The globally acclaimed singer, Katy Perry, is reportedly slated to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebration
cruise party: Katty Perry to perform? Know here" />
Katy Perry, is slated to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebration
Another extravagant bash on a luxurious cruise from Italy to France started on May 29, 2024
The pre-wedding events featured performances by global stars, including Backstreet Boys, who performed on May 29, 2024
Katy Perry is reportedly set to perform on May 31, 2024, at a grand masquerade ball in Southern France
Katy Perry will headline a masquerade ball on May 31, 2024, at a USD 50.9 million villa in Southern France. The event will feature a five-hour-long party
The Ambanis' second pre-wedding bash is hosted on a USD 900 million Celebrity Edge cruise. The cruise boasts luxurious amenities, with each suite costing around INR 60 lakh
The cruise's theme, "La vita è un viaggio" (life is a voyage), complements the lavishness of the celebrations. Guests will enjoy top-tier entertainment
The 800 guests, including celebrities from various fields, will disembark for a grand bash in Cannes. The itinerary includes stops at scenic European destinations
Besides Katy Perry, the masquerade ball in Cannes will feature a DJ, promising a night of unforgettable entertainment
MENAFN31052024007385015968ID1108279995
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.