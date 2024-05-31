Anant Ambani-Radhika Cruise Party: Katty Perry To Perform? Know Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The globally acclaimed singer, Katy Perry, is reportedly slated to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebration

cruise party: Katty Perry to perform? Know here" />

Katy Perry, is slated to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebration

Another extravagant bash on a luxurious cruise from Italy to France started on May 29, 2024

The pre-wedding events featured performances by global stars, including Backstreet Boys, who performed on May 29, 2024

Katy Perry is reportedly set to perform on May 31, 2024, at a grand masquerade ball in Southern France

Katy Perry will headline a masquerade ball on May 31, 2024, at a USD 50.9 million villa in Southern France. The event will feature a five-hour-long party

The Ambanis' second pre-wedding bash is hosted on a USD 900 million Celebrity Edge cruise. The cruise boasts luxurious amenities, with each suite costing around INR 60 lakh

The cruise's theme, "La vita è un viaggio" (life is a voyage), complements the lavishness of the celebrations. Guests will enjoy top-tier entertainment

The 800 guests, including celebrities from various fields, will disembark for a grand bash in Cannes. The itinerary includes stops at scenic European destinations

Besides Katy Perry, the masquerade ball in Cannes will feature a DJ, promising a night of unforgettable entertainment