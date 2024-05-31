Garudan REVIEW: HIT Or FLOP? Is Sasikumar, Unni Mukunthan's Action Movie, Worth Your Time? Read This

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Garudan is expected to visit theatres on Friday, May 31, 2024. Fans are deciding whether or not to reserve their tickets for the film's theatrical premiere. Well, the first review of the is out, and it will help you decide whether it is worth seeing in theatres. With its intriguing premise, the Tamil-language film has generated a lot of buzz among audiences.

Following Viduthalai-Part 1, Soori has recognised Garudan as his second film in which he has portrayed the lead. Let us have a peek at the review as we excitedly await the film's debut.

Garudan's First Review and Runtime



Garudan, which stars Soori, Sasikumar, and Unni Mukundan, has received a U/A certificate from the censor board. The film has a duration of 2 hours 14 minutes. The first review of the film discusses its charm, action, and emotions. The reviewer appreciated the film, stating, "#Garudan Good rural action drama... Racy screenplay with strong emotion and raw action...Good role for Sasikumar & Unni Mukunthan...Interval, Preclimax, Climax Soori na Sambhavam."

Garudan storyline and other details:



For those who are unaware of the plot, Garudan is about how the affluent oppress the poor. Soori portrays Sooki, a devoted servant of Unni. Their lives are turned upside down when a preacher attempts to take their land.

Aadhi and Karuna, childhood friends, had a strong kinship and constantly stood up for one other like brothers. Their trusty confidant, Sokkan, undergoes a shift in devotion, resulting in treachery and a struggle for survival.



Aside from the three principal actors, the film stars Revathi Sharma, Sshivada Roshini, Mime Gopi, RV Udayakumar, Rajendra, and Brigida. Garudan was directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar. The trailer for the film has been released. It suggests that Garudan will have plenty of action and a compelling tale.

