Did Anant Ambani, Radhika's Pre-Wedding Cruise Cost USD 90 Million?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebration began on May 29, 2024.

Did the cost USD 900 million?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebration began on May 29, 2024.

The festivities venue was a magnificent cruise with the theme 'La Vita È Un Viaggio,' meaning 'life is a journey'.



The trip will begin in Palermo, Italy, and go to Southern France before returning over the same path.



The cruise costs a stunning USD 900 million, which converts to roughly 7,500 crore.



Each suite costs approximately Rs 60 lakh and includes abundant amenities such as spas, gyms, swimming pools, and more.



Although not many celebration pictures were released, many celebrities were at the airport.

Celebs such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi, Orry, Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, and more.