               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Did Anant Ambani, Radhika's Pre-Wedding Cruise Cost USD 90 Million?


5/31/2024 4:00:31 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebration began on May 29, 2024.

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding

Did the cruise cost USD 900 million?


Did Anant Ambani, Radhika

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebration began on May 29, 2024.

The cruise

The festivities venue was a magnificent cruise with the theme 'La Vita È Un Viaggio,' meaning 'life is a journey'.

The journey

The trip will begin in Palermo, Italy, and go to Southern France before returning over the same path.


Did Anant Ambani, Radhika

The cruise costs a stunning USD 900 million, which converts to roughly 7,500 crore.

The luxuries

Each suite costs approximately Rs 60 lakh and includes abundant amenities such as spas, gyms, swimming pools, and more.


Did Anant Ambani, Radhika

Although not many celebration pictures were released, many celebrities were at the airport.


Did Anant Ambani, Radhika

Celebs such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi, Orry, Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, and more.

MENAFN31052024007385015968ID1108279984


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search