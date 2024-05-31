               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Deepika Padukone Said She Loves Ranbir Kapoor Even After Breakup? Read


5/31/2024 4:00:30 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor surprised everyone by choosing to collaborate on 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' following their breakup

Deepika Padukone said she loves Ranbir Kapoor even after breakup? Read

During promotions of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' Deepika admitted she still loved Ranbir despite their breakup. She expressed her protective feelings


Deepika, Ranbir surprised fans by reuniting for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani after their breakup. This romantic film marked their first on-screen collaboration since the split

Deepika revealed that she felt compelled to reach out to Ranbir during times of perceived change in his behavior

Ranbir acknowledged his love for Deepika, likening it to familial affection. He emphasized their relationship had evolved into a bond characterized by care and respect

Deepika and Ranbir both mentioned their willingness to critique each other's work. Deepika felt it was her right to discuss Ranbir's actions when they bothered her

Despite their close bond, both Deepika and Ranbir have moved on to different stages in their personal lives. Ranbir is married to Alia and has a Raha

Deepika is married to Ranveer Singh and is expecting her first child

Their ability to work together seamlessly despite their past was widely appreciated by fans and the industry alike

