Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 31: Know Prices Of 18K, 22K, 24K Gold


5/31/2024 4:00:29 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of Gold in Kerala today (May 31) is Rs 6,670 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,276 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).


1 gram- Rs 6,670

8 gram- Rs 53,360

10 gram- Rs 66,700

100 gram- Rs 6,67,000


1 gram- Rs 7,276

8 gram- Rs 58,208

10 gram- Rs 72,760

100 gram- Rs 7,27,600


1 gram- Rs 5,457

8 gram- Rs 43,656

10 gram- Rs 54,570

100 gram- Rs 5,45,700

AsiaNet News

