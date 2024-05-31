               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Mr & Mrs Mahi Review: Is Janhvi-Rajkumar Rao's Film Worth Watching?


5/31/2024 4:00:25 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' is an emotional rollercoaster that only goes in one way, and nothing, in particular, will keep you riveted to your seats.


Mr & Mrs Mahi Review: Is Janhvi-Rajkumar Raofilm Worth Watching? Image' Height='500'/>


Is Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao's film worth watching?


Mr & Mrs Mahi Review: Is Janhvi-Rajkumar Rao

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao's film 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' has hit theaters.


Mr & Mrs Mahi Review: Is Janhvi-Rajkumar Rao

If you think it's about Indian player Mahindra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi's love life, you're mistaken. The film has nothing to do with them.


Mr & Mrs Mahi Review: Is Janhvi-Rajkumar Rao

The 2-hour 18-minute video follows the life of a man who tries hard but fails at all he does while dealing with setbacks and familial obligations.


Mr & Mrs Mahi Review: Is Janhvi-Rajkumar Rao

'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' provides a heartfelt portrayal of human resilience amidst adversity, albeit within the confines of a predictable narrative.


Mr & Mrs Mahi Review: Is Janhvi-Rajkumar Rao

The film is an emotional rollercoaster that only goes in one way, and nothing, in particular, will keep you riveted to your seats.


Mr & Mrs Mahi Review: Is Janhvi-Rajkumar Rao

'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' has the same old, stretched-out love and family plot.


Mr & Mrs Mahi Review: Is Janhvi-Rajkumar Rao

3 stars.

MENAFN31052024007385015968ID1108279968


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search