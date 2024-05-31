Mr & Mrs Mahi Review: Is Janhvi-Rajkumar Rao's Film Worth Watching?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' is an emotional rollercoaster that only goes in one way, and nothing, in particular, will keep you riveted to your seats.



Is Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao's film worth watching?

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao's film 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' has hit theaters.

If you think it's about Indian player Mahindra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi's love life, you're mistaken. The film has nothing to do with them.



The 2-hour 18-minute video follows the life of a man who tries hard but fails at all he does while dealing with setbacks and familial obligations.

'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' provides a heartfelt portrayal of human resilience amidst adversity, albeit within the confines of a predictable narrative.



The film is an emotional rollercoaster that only goes in one way, and nothing, in particular, will keep you riveted to your seats.

'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' has the same old, stretched-out love and family plot.

3 stars.