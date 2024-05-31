(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Harvard MBA FIELD Global Immersion with Callus Company

SPRINT PROGRAM Renews Partnership with Harvard Business School, Accelerating Growth

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global internship matching SPRINT PROGRAM announced that it has renewed its Field Global Immersion partnership with Harvard Business School for the second consecutive year. This strategic alliance is expected to accelerate SPRINT PROGRAM's global growth and provide better internship opportunities for students worldwide.As part of the renewed partnership, Harvard MBA students were dispatched to Korea for a week in early May to work on consulting projects for SPRINT PROGRAM. They met with Korean entrepreneurs to discuss the challenges of selecting student interns and gain insights into supply-side issues related to internship expansion. Additionally, they conducted focus group interviews (FGIs) with parents to explore the role and importance of SPRINT PROGRAM as an extracurricular activity.In addition, Harvard students met with current and former SPRINT PROGRAM students through online meetings to share tips on Harvard admissions and provide mentorship.SPRINT PROGRAM is committed to continuous improvement of its internship services through its ongoing partnership with Harvard. The company expects that this collaboration will enhance the quality of its internship programs and provide more opportunities for students around the world.Callus Company Inc.Callus Company strives to alleviate the imbalance between demand and supply of internship opportunities through its 'SPRINT PROGRAM'. It provides internship opportunities for talented students to take their first steps into the world, and aids growing companies by offering competent student interns, thus maximizing the potential of these businesses.

Ryan Kim

Callus Company Inc.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram