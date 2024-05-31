Introducing A Timeless Journey: The Grand Opening Of Bootlegger Vault Richmond

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The grand opening of the Bootlegger Vault in Richmond will take place on Friday the 7th June.

- Lee MillerRICHMOND, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bootlegger Vault , a captivating new speakeasy-inspired venue, is set to guests back in time to the enchanting era of the 1920s to 1950s. With a perfect blend of gastronomy, mixology, and live music, Bootlegger Vault promises an unparalleled experience that will leave guests feeling exhilarated and nostalgic.Step into the world of clandestine glamour as Bootlegger Vault opens its doors to an era characterized by clandestine gatherings, secret passwords, and hidden treasures. The venue has been thoughtfully designed to capture the essence of the roaring twenties, the jazz-filled thirties, and the swingin' forties, creating an atmosphere that is both mysterious and inviting.The culinary journey at Bootlegger vault will take guests on a delectable adventure, featuring a menu inspired by the flavors and ingredients of the time whilst also respecting local traditions. From prohibition-era cocktails to classic dishes with a modern twist, guests can savor the taste of nostalgia while indulging in the finest culinary creations.To further enhance the experience, Bootlegger Vault will showcase live music performances that pay homage to the iconic sounds of the 1920s to 1950s. From jazz ensembles to swing bands, talented musicians will transport guests to a bygone era, creating an ambiance that is both captivating and unforgettable."We are thrilled to unveil Bootlegger Vault to the world," said Founder Lee Miller "Our team has worked tirelessly to create a space that celebrates the rich history and cultural significance of the speakeasy era. We invite guests to join us on this extraordinary journey and experience the magic of the past." This will be our 6th Venue that build on the success that we have built in Bristol, Cardiff, Exeter, Brighton and Leeds. We are excited be part of the unique Richmond high street for years to come.Located in the heart of Richmond upon Thames, Bootlegger is poised to become the ultimate destination for those seeking a truly immersive experience. Whether celebrating a special occasion, enjoying a night out with friends, or simply looking to escape the modern world for a few hours, the Bootlegger Vault offers a haven of elegance and nostalgia, creating memories that will last forever.About BootleggerBootlegger Vault is a speakeasy-inspired venue in Richmond Upon Thames that offers an immersive experience into the enchanting era of the 1920s to 1950s. With a focus on food, cocktails, and live music, Bootlegger Vault aims to transport guests to a bygone era of clandestine glamour and timeless elegance.The grand opening of the Bootlegger Vault will take place on the 7th June. Guests are invited to step back in time and immerse themselves in an evening filled with extraordinary food, handcrafted cocktails, and unforgettable live music.

