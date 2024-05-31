Same Day Delivery Market Projected Touch Approximately $20.36 Billion By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Growth in the and increase in trading activities due to globalization drive the global same day delivery market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Same Day Delivery report provides an in-depth analysis of the top pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. The global same day delivery market was valued at $5.78 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $20.36 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 21.1%.

Same day delivery services are being deployed across numerous countries so as to ensure the timely delivery of products to the end users. Moreover, the demand for same day delivery services has increased due to the fact that the consumers are ready to spend any amount in order to get the product in a shorter time span. Also, due to this increased demand for quick availability of products, companies have entered into strategic alliances so as to ensure the timely delivery of products, which has also supplemented the growth of the global market.

The key players profiled in this report include

Power Link Expedite Corporation, Dropoff, Inc, Jet Delivery, Inc., XPO Logistics, Inc., FedEx Corporation, USA Couriers, Inc, DHL International GmbH, A1-SameDay Delivery Service, Inc., Aramex International Services LLC

Based on end user, the B2C segment contributed to nearly half of the total market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2027. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.8% throughout the forecast period.

Factors such as development of the e-commerce industry and increase in trading activities due to globalization provides lucrative opportunities for the growth of the same day delivery market . However, poor infrastructure & higher logistics costs and lack of control of manufacturers & retailers on logistics service are the factors that hamper the growth of the same day delivery market. Meanwhile, emergence of last mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation and cost cutting & lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system are the factors that are expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the global same day delivery market in the near future.

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2019, garnering nearly one-third of the global same day delivery market share . The market across North America, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 22.6% from 2020 to 2027. The other regions studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Efficient and continuous services are required by customers in the goods transportation industry, which enable the operating companies to enhance their services as per the demand. This provides a lucrative growth opportunity for the market players as well as supports the market toward a positive growth.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By application, the healthcare segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

Depending on the end users, the B2C segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

