Nimblechapps Announces Exciting Meetup For Businesses: Master Social Media Marketing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Revolutionising Social Marketing

Keval Padia CEO Nimblechapps Pvt. Ltd.

Nimblechapps is thrilled to announce an exclusive meetup focused on leveraging social media for enhanced business awareness and engagement.

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nimblechapps is thrilled to announce an exclusive meetup focused on leveraging social media for enhanced business awareness and engagement. This exciting event, aimed at social media marketing beginners and mid-level experienced providers, promises to be a comprehensive dive into the latest tools and strategies for effective digital marketing.Event Highlights:(1) Social Media Scheduling Tools:- Buffer: Learn how to schedule posts across various platforms efficiently.- Hootsuite: Discover advanced features for social media management and analytics.- Later: Simplify your Instagram and Pinterest post scheduling.(2) Design Tools:- Canva: Create stunning graphics with ease, perfect for quick and professional-looking social media posts.- Figma: Collaborate on more complex designs with your team in real-time.- AI-Driven Design Tools: Explore how AI tools like Adobe Spark can help you generate eye-catching designs effortlessly.(3) Content Creation for Special Occasions:- Instagram Stories and WhatsApp Status: Tips and tricks for creating engaging content for special days and occasions to keep your audience hooked.(4) Directory Listings and Blog Posting:- Learn the importance of keeping your business directories updated.- Techniques for effective social blog posting to drive traffic and engagement.Why Attend?- Get hands-on experience with top-tier tools.- Gain insights from a veteran in digital marketing.- Network with like-minded entrepreneurs and marketers.Keval Paida, CEO of Nimblechapps, expressed his excitement about the upcoming event, stating, "This meetup is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to dive deep into the power of social media marketing. Our goal is to equip attendees with the knowledge and tools they need to elevate their digital presence and drive engagement."Join us for an enriching experience that will not only boost your social media skills but also provide invaluable networking opportunities. Whether you're just starting out or looking to refine your strategies, this meetup has something for everyone.=> Event Details:Date: 8th June 2024Time: 6 to 8 PM [ IST ]Location: 529, Iscon Emporio, B/s Star Bazar, Satellite, Ahmedabad, IndiaRegistration: Click HereFor more information about the event, please visit or contact +91 99133 75077.About Nimblechapps: Nimblechapps is a leading digital solutions provider, specializing in innovative web and mobile app development . With a commitment to delivering top-notch digital experiences, Nimblechapps helps businesses harness the power of technology to achieve their goals.

Keval Padia

Nimblechapps Pvt Ltd

+ +91 9537158416

...