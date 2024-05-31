One Killed, Two Injured Over Land Dispute In UP's Bhadohi

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhadohi, May 31 (IANS) A man was shot dead and two others were injured after a group of people attacked them at Hariharpur Shuklapur village in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district.
The Police said that seven persons have been arrested.
According to reports, Sheshdhar Shukla, 48, Rakesh Shukla, 35, and Avnish Shukla, 20, were shot at when they were returning home on a motorcycle on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.
Sheshdhar died on the spot, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Meenakshi Katyayan.
The incident seems to be the fallout of a land dispute between Sheshdhar and Pankaj Shukla, one of the arrested persons, the SP said.
The condition of the injured, who were referred to the Trauma Centre in Varanasi by a community health centre here, is stated to be stable.
MENAFN31052024000231011071ID1108279945
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.