One Killed, Two Injured Over Land Dispute In UP's Bhadohi

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhadohi, May 31 (IANS) A man was shot dead and two others were after a group of people attacked them at Hariharpur Shuklapur village in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district.

The said that seven persons have been arrested.

According to reports, Sheshdhar Shukla, 48, Rakesh Shukla, 35, and Avnish Shukla, 20, were shot at when they were returning home on a motorcycle on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Sheshdhar died on the spot, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Meenakshi Katyayan.

The incident seems to be the fallout of a land dispute between Sheshdhar and Pankaj Shukla, one of the arrested persons, the SP said.

The condition of the injured, who were referred to the Trauma Centre in Varanasi by a community health centre here, is stated to be stable.