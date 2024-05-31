Bay Area Flower Market Announces Grand Opening Of New Store In San Francisco

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bay Area Flower Market

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bay Area Flower Market is excited to announce the opening of its newest store in the heart of San Francisco. This grand opening is a big step for the well-known wholesale flower market as it expands its services and products to meet the needs of local floral artists and businesses. This is a great moment for flower enthusiasts and Bay Area professionals.Located at 1060 Bryant St, San Francisco, CA 94103, the store promises a diverse range of high-quality fresh-cut flowers from top growers worldwide. Customers can explore an extensive selection of blooms, greens, foliage, floral tools, supplies, vases, and containers, all aimed at catering to the diverse needs of floral enthusiasts."We are excited to open our doors to the San Francisco community," said Sam Baygi, the driving force behind Bay Area Flower Market. "Our new store represents our commitment to providing top-notch products and exceptional customer service, all while fostering a collaborative environment for floral enthusiasts to thrive."The store is open Monday to Friday from 9 AM to 4 PM, offering visitors the opportunity to experience the beauty and quality of Bay Area Flower Market's offerings firsthand. Customers are also encouraged to explore the company's online catalog at , where they can browse and purchase a wide range of floral products.As part of the grand opening celebrations, Bay Area Flower Market is extending a special invitation to all floral enthusiasts, professionals, and businesses to visit the store and discover the various products and services available. The Bay Area Flower Market team is poised to assist customers with any inquiries, providing expert guidance and support to ensure a seamless shopping experience.For more information about Bay Area Flower Market and its new store in San Francisco, please visit or contact ....Contact:Sam BaygiEmail: ...Phone: 415.720.7352

