Noname To Showcase Sustainable Garment Solutions At Source Fashion 24

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
NoName will be participating at Source fashion UK as India's leading custom garments manufacturer for small midsize fashion brands.
Noname, a leading private-label garment manufacturer, is thrilled to announce its participation in Source Fashion London, from 14-16 July'24, at Olympia London Sampling is usually the biggest roadblock for most fashion brands, but not with NoName. We offer a range of sampling options from Free Sampling to Paid and New Product Development options.”
- Pankaj Agrawal is an advocate of sustainable fashionLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NoName, a leading private-label Sustainable Clothes Manufacturer in India is thrilled to announce its participation in Source Fashion, Europe's premier responsible sourcing show. The event will take place from July 14-16, 2024, at Olympia London.
Revolutionizing Fashion Sourcing
NoName, renowned for its commitment to sustainability and ethical production, offers unique solutions to small and midsize fashion brands. The company addresses a critical industry challenge: the need for flexible minimum order quantities (MOQs). By leveraging a vast network of small and midsize factories and implementing efficient standard operating procedures (SOPs) and stringent quality control processes, NoName ensures high-quality production with low MOQs, enabling brands to thrive without the burden of large inventory requirements.
Sustainable and Ethical Fashion
With a focus on organic and sustainable materials, NoName sets itself apart by avoiding leather, silk, fur, and any materials involving animal cruelty. The company's ethical production facilities and award-winning practices have earned it recognition as one of the "Top 10 Organic Product Manufacturers in India."
Innovative Booth Experience
Visitors to the NoName booth at Source Fashion will experience firsthand the company's innovative approach to garment manufacturing. The booth will feature live demonstrations, sample displays, and opportunities for personalized design consultations. Attendees will gain insights into NoName's seamless production capabilities and their commitment to revolutionizing the fashion industry through sustainable and ethical practices.
Join Us at Source Fashion
NoName invites buyers, designers, brand owners, distributors, and retailers to visit their booth at Source Fashion. Discover how NoName's flexible MOQs, sustainable fabrics, and ethical production can transform your fashion business. Follow NoName on social media for updates on booth location and special event highlights.
About NoName
NoName are private-label Clothing Manufacturers and a government approved export company with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Specializing in organic, sustainable materials, NoName helps fashion brands efficiently source and manufacture garments. With a strong emphasis on ethical production and quality control, NoName is dedicated to redefining the future of fashion.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Pankaj Agrawal
Marketing Head
NoName Global
...
Phone: +91-9650 508 508
Website:
Pankaj Agrawal
Celestial Corporation
+91 96505 08508
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
NoName Explainer Video
MENAFN31052024003118003196ID1108279933
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.