US: Police Officer, Suspect Among Three Killed In Minnesota Shooting

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, May 31 (IANS) Three people, including a officer and the suspect, were killed, and three others in a shooting in Minneapolis, a major city in the US state of Minnesota, authorities said.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey confirmed at a news that the police officer killed in the shooting was Jamal Mitchell, reports Xinhua news agency.

"This officer gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect and save the lives of others," he added.

The shooting happened as police officers responded to a report of a double shooting on the 2200 block of Blaisdell Avenue, said Minneapolis Police Department's Assistant Chief Katie Blackwell.

After an exchange of gunfire with the suspect, two officers were shot and immediately brought to a nearby hospital.

Mitchell died at the hospital, and another officer received non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was also injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two civilians were shot as well, with one killed and another one gravely injured, said Blackwell, adding that a firefighter was also injured during the gunfire.

"The State of Minnesota stands ready to provide any resources necessary. Praying for all the first responders on the ground working to keep the community safe," Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wrote on X.