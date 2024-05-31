Delhi Excise Policy Case: 'I Have To Surrender On June 2', Says Arvind Kejriwal

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he has to surrender on June 2 and return to Tihar jail. Last month, the Supreme Court of India granted him interim bail to campaign for the Lok Sabha 2024. The Enforcement Directorate had earlier arrested the AAP supremo in connection with the money laundering case linked to the excise policy case.

Addressing a press here, Kejriwal said,“The Supreme Court had given me 21 days to campaign for the elections. The day after tomorrow I will go back to Tihar Jail. I don't know how long these people will keep me in jail this time. But my spirits are high.”“I am proud that I am going to jail to save the country from dictatorship. They tried to break me in many ways, tried to silence me, but they (BJP) did not succeed. When I was in jail, they tortured me in many ways. They stopped my medicines... I don't know what these people wanted. Why did they do this?” he said chief minister stated that he would leave his home to surrender at 3 pm on June 2, while alleging that the ruling party may“torture” him more in the prison.“It is possible that this time they may torture me more, but I will not bow down... Wherever I live, inside or outside.”Kejriwal further assured that the development work of Delhi will not stop even if he is in jail.“I will not let Delhi's work stop. Your free electricity, mohalla clinics, hospitals, free medicines, treatment, 24-hour electricity, and many other things will continue.”“After returning, I will also start giving ₹1000 every month to every mother and sister. Today, I want to ask you for something for my family. My parents are very old. My mother is very ill. I worry a lot about her in jail. Take care of my parents after me, pray for them...,” he added.

(With ANI inputs)

