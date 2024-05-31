Prajwal Revanna's 1St Reaction After Arrest: Lawyer Says Suspended MP 'Ready To Face Law', 'Came To Bengaluru Because...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The lawyer of suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna who was arrested in the obscene case has shared first response after he came to India. Arun stated that Revana has urged the to refrain from negative campaigning as he arrived in Bengaluru to cooperate with the investigation into the alleged sexual harassment case Revanna Arrest News Live Updates“He told me that he is ready to face the law,” his lawyer Arun said. While speaking to reporters, he said,“He has appealed to the media that let there be no negative campaign unnecessary. He is before the SIT to cooperate. My whole purpose of coming to Bengaluru before SIT is that I have to stand by my words. I will give the fullest cooperation. These are his words,” as quoted by news agency PTI.







