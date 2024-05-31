(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Nashville, Tennessee, 31st May 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , In honor of World Environment Day, the Church of Scientology Nashville, in collaboration with The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee, is excited to announce an open house event followed by a community cleanup in the Edgehill neighborhood. The event will take place on Saturday, June 1st, 2024, with the cleanup beginning at 10:00 AM near the William Edmonson Homesite and Garden.

World Environment Day, celebrated annually on June 5th, encourages worldwide awareness and action to protect our environment. The Church of Scientology Nashville and The Way to Happiness Association are committed to contributing to this global initiative by organizing a local event that promotes environmental stewardship and community engagement.

The open house will provide attendees with an opportunity to learn more about the principles of The Way to Happiness, a common-sense guide to better living written by L. Ron Hubbard, with particular attention to the precept from The Way to Happiness book“Safeguard and Improve Your Environment.” Following the open house, volunteers and community members will gather for a cleanup in the Edgehill community, focusing on beautifying the area around the historic William Edmonson Homesite and Garden.

Event Details:



Date: Saturday, June 1st, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM Location: Edgehill neighborhood

Participants of all ages are welcome to join the cleanup effort. Gloves, trash bags, and other necessary supplies will be provided. The event aims to foster a sense of community pride and responsibility while highlighting the importance of environmental conservation.

“By working together, we can make a tangible difference in our environment and inspire others to do the same,” said Julie Brinker, Director of Community Affairs for the Church of Scientology Nashville.

The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee, known for its efforts to uplift and improve communities, is proud to partner with the Church of Scientology Nashville for this initiative. The cleanup event is an embodiment of the association's mission to promote cleanliness, care for the environment, and enhance the quality of life for all residents.

For more information about the event or to volunteer, please contact the Church of Scientology Nashville at (615) 687-4600.