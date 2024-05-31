World’S Leading Web3 Festival Announces Toronto Takeover

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Toronto, Canada, 31st May 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , CoinDesk , the most trusted media, events, indices, and data for the global economy, has today, announced a historic milestone as its flagship event, Consensus is set to take place in Toronto for the first time. Consensus serves as a platform for the most critical conversations among leaders around the globe on digital assets, blockchain, Web3 & AI. The highly anticipated event is set to occur from May 14 to May 16, 2025, at the Metro Toronto Centre . Since its inception in 2015, Consensus has grown into the longest-running and most influential crypto & Web3 event globally, attracting over 15,000 attendees, 750 journalists, and 550 speakers at Consensus 2024. The event has been attended by notable figures, including Protocol Founders, Fortune 500 CEOs, lawmakers, sports and entertainment stars from over 100 countries.

Toronto stands as a global powerhouse for Web3, boasting a vibrant community of crypto users, blockchain developers, and forward-thinking regulatory frameworks. As the birthplace of Ethereum, 2025 marks the 10-year anniversary of this groundbreaking protocol that has revolutionized the blockchain landscape. This milestone highlights Toronto's significant contribution to the global crypto community. Toronto's tech ecosystem is among the fastest-growing in North America, driven by its thriving community of startups, tech giants, and a strong talent pool. The city's dynamic environment makes it an ideal location for fostering innovation and collaboration.

In addition to its leadership in blockchain, Toronto is a global leader in artificial intelligence, supported by world-renowned research institutions and a burgeoning AI startup scene. The city's commitment to fostering a collaborative and forward-thinking environment aligns perfectly with Consensus's mission to drive the digital economy forward. Canada's progressive and supportive regulatory environment has made Toronto a safe haven for fintech and blockchain enterprises, encouraging the development and adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

While we are thrilled to bring Consensus to Toronto, we also want to extend our heartfelt thanks to Austin, which has been an incredible host city for the past three years. Austin's vibrant community and exceptional hospitality have greatly contributed to the success of Consensus. It is with a heavy heart that we leave, as the city embarks on a significant renovation of its convention center.

Consensus Toronto will deliver a detailed picture of a new digital age in which tokenization and artificial intelligence increasingly shape our daily lives. Its rich program covers cryptocurrencies, tokenization, and the latest fintech and blockchain innovations. It explores Web3's influence on culture and communities, grapples with the opportunities and challenges posed by new AI, data management, and privacy technologies, and addresses how governments are dealing with these sweeping changes.

Early bird tickets for the 2025 event in Toronto are now on sale.







Image 1: Pictured at Austin Convention Centre Mainstage, Michael Casey, Chair, Consensus 2024 and Foster Wright, President CoinDesk giving opening remarks on Day 1.

About Consensus: The iconic crypto and blockchain event of the year since 2015, Consensus has gathered all sides of the crypto industry as it has grown from a clique of visionary founders to encompass every aspect of mainstream society. Consensus is the only event showcasing and celebrating all sides of the blockchain industry – payments, NFTs, Web3, DeFi, regulation, investing, and the Metaverse – and their wide-reaching effect on commerce, culture, and communities. Consensus invites developers, creators, policymakers, executives, and academics from various projects to come together for the most influential event of the year. Consensus is curated and produced by CoinDesk.

About CoinDesk: CoinDesk is the most trusted media, events, indices, and data company for the global crypto economy. Since 2013, CoinDesk Media has led the story of the future of money and investing, illuminating the transformation in society and culture that comes with it. Our award-winning team of journalists delivers news and unparalleled insights that bring transparency, comprehension, and context. CoinDesk Events gathers the global crypto, blockchain, and Web3 communities at annual events such as Consensus, the world's largest and longest-running crypto festival. CoinDesk Indices offers expertise in digital asset indices, data, and research to educate and empower investors. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. For more information on CoinDesk media and events, please visit coindesk. For breaking headlines, data, and indices, visit coindeskmarkets.

