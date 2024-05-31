The New York Stock Exchange Announces Collaboration With Coindesk Indices To Launch Financial Products Tracking Spot Bitcoin Prices

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) New York, US, 31st May 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of and data, today announced it is collaborating with CoinDesk to launch cash-settled options tracking the CoinDesk Price Index (XBX), the longest-operating spot index.

ICE and the NYSE intend to work with CoinDesk Indices and the relevant regulatory agencies to develop specific product offerings. Last year, ICE Futures Singapore collaborated with CoinDesk Indices to update its bitcoin futures contracts, CoinDesk Bitcoin Futures (BMC), to utilize XBX for its monthly contract settlement.

Currently the benchmark for $20 billion in ETF assets under management, XBX tracks the spot price of bitcoin, denominated in U.S. dollars, in real time across multiple crypto exchanges. XBX is calculated and published once per second, 24 hours per day, 365 days each year.

“As traditional institutions and everyday investors are demonstrating their wide-ranging enthusiasm for the recent approval of spot bitcoin ETFs, the New York Stock Exchange is excited to announce its collaboration with CoinDesk Indices,” said Jon Herrick, Chief Product Officer, New York Stock Exchange.“Upon regulatory approval, these options contracts will offer investors access to an important liquid and transparent risk-management tool.”

“XBX has delivered a trusted price of bitcoin to millions of investors, market participants, and bitcoin enthusiasts since 2014,” said Andy Baehr, Head of Product, CoinDesk Indices.“Collaborating with the NYSE to launch XBX index options opens a new chapter in digital assets, placing important and familiar risk-management tools in the hands of U.S. and global investors.”

The collaboration continues the relationship between two trusted organizations with unparalleled expertise in offering investor access and choice. CoinDesk Indices, a subsidiary of Bullish, produces indices that support some of the world's largest digital asset products. Its flagship indices, such as XBX and the CoinDesk 20 Index, set the industry standard for measuring, trading and investing in digital assets. The NYSE, with 232 years of advances in trading technology, ranks as the world's largest stock exchange, with a market capitalization of about $39 trillion.

NYSE President Lynn Martin and Tom Farley, CEO of Bullish, the parent of CoinDesk Indices, will be speaking together later today at the Consensus 2024 conference in Austin, Texas on a panel about the convergence of crypto and traditional finance.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges - including the New York Stock Exchange - and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading“Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 - Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are“forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on February 8, 2024.

About CoinDesk Indices

Since 2014, CoinDesk Indices has been at the forefront of the digital asset revolution, empowering investors globally. A subsidiary of Bullish, our indices form the foundation of the world's largest digital asset products. Known for their precision and compliance, flagships such as the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX) and the CoinDesk 20 Index set the industry standard for measuring, trading, and investing in digital assets. With tens of billions of dollars in benchmarked assets, CoinDesk Indices is a trusted partner. Discover more at coindeskmarkets.