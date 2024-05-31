Kuwait's April Crude Oil Exports To Japan Down 38.6 Pct

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's oil exports to Japan in April declined 38.6 percent from a year earlier to 4.71 million barrels, or 157,000 barrels per day (bpd), down for the seventh consecutive month, data showed Friday.

Kuwait was Japan's No.3 oil provider last month, supplying 6.0 percent of the Asian nation's total crude imports, compared with 8.9 percent in the same month of 2023, the Japanese Natural Resources and Agency said in a preliminary report.

Japan's overall imports of crude oil in the reporting month fell 8.6 percent year-on-year to 2.62 million bpd, down for the fifth month in a row. Shipments from the Middle East accounted for 95.6 percent of the total, up 0.4 percentage points from the year before.

The United Arab Emirates remained in the top spot, but imports from the country edged down 1.5 percent from the year before to 1.19 million bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia with 1.04 million, up 2.2 percent. Qatar ranked fourth with 92,000 bpd and the US fifth with 43,000 bpd, respectively. Japan is the world's-third biggest oil consumer after China and the US. (end)

