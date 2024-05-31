General Staff: 127 Combat Engagements On Front Lines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russia launched 3 missile strikes and 64 air strikes on the positions of the and Ukrainian cities and towns.

Andriy Kovaliov, the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Over the past day, 127 combat engagements were recorded. In total, the enemy launched three missile on the positions of Ukrainian and populated areas, using 22 missiles, as well as 64 air strikes, including 97 guided aerial missiles," he said.

Russian strike ondamages service station, six cars

Kovaliov informed that Russia carried out more than 3,000 attacks, including 123 MLRS attacks.

The spokesperson said that Russian terrorist attacks resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Apartment blocks, private buildings, and other civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed or damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of May 31, the Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with S-300 and S-400 missiles from the territory of Belgorod region. Five hits were recorded, all in the Novobavarskyi district. The number of the injured has increased to 25 people.

Photo credit: OC West