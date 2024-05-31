Zelensky Dismisses Head Of Kremenchuk District Administration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Oleh Lednik as head of the Kremenchuk district state administration of the Poltava region.

According to Ukrinform, the corresponding decree, No.59/2024-rp of May 30, was published on the website of the head of state.

"To dismiss Lednik Oleh Viktorovych from the post of head of the Kremenchuk district state administration of the Poltava region,” the document reads.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 21, the Cabinet of Ministers approved decisions on several staff replacements, including the dismissal of Oleh Lednik as head of the Kremenchuk district state administration.

Oleh Lednik had been in office since March 2021.

