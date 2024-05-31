Zelensky Dismisses Head Of Kremenchuk District Administration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Oleh Lednik as head of the Kremenchuk district state administration of the Poltava region.
According to Ukrinform, the corresponding decree, No.59/2024-rp of May 30, was published on the website of the head of state.
"To dismiss Lednik Oleh Viktorovych from the post of head of the Kremenchuk district state administration of the Poltava region,” the document reads. Read also:
Zelensky appoints new head of Ukrainian National Commission for UNESCO
As reported by Ukrinform, on May 21, the Cabinet of Ministers approved decisions on several staff replacements, including the dismissal of Oleh Lednik as head of the Kremenchuk district state administration.
Oleh Lednik had been in office since March 2021.
Photo: President's Office
MENAFN31052024000193011044ID1108279866
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.