This Week, New York Art Life Interviewed Ritu Cipy, Artist And Curator Of Exhibitions Who Focuses On Street Art

Ritu Cipy

Art "The Image in The Street"

From Post Impressionism to Urban Art.

This week, New York Art Life magazine interviewed Ritu Cipy , an extraordinary independent curator and promoter of contemporary and urban art. Cipy's passion for art is contagious, and her love for the 1980s Downtown New York's art scene is truly inspiring. During the interview, Cipy discussed her recent achievement of curating an art exhibition titled "The Image in The Street," which showcased the incredible talent of New York-based urban artists. Hearing about Cipy's experiences and insights into the art world was a delight.Cipy's love for the '80s is evident in her work as a curator. She believes that this era was an outstanding time for art, with its vibrant and experimental nature. This passion shines through in "The Image in The Street" exhibition, where Cipy carefully selected artists who embody the spirit of urban art and capture the essence of that iconic era. Through this exhibition, Cipy hopes to bring back the energy and excitement of the '80s to a new generation of art enthusiasts."The Image in the Street" is a pop-up exhibition that has captivated art enthusiasts with its carefully curated selection of extraordinary artists. These artists are celebrated for their distinct styles and ability to break free from the conventional spaces of art galleries and studios. The exhibition showcases the remarkable talents of Michael Alan Alien, Lisa Champ, Al Diaz, and Chris RWK, each known for their unique artistic expression.What sets this exhibition apart is its focus on art beyond the traditional canvas. These artists have successfully transcended the boundaries of conventional art by taking their work to the streets of New York City. By utilizing the raw and unfiltered canvases provided by the city's brick walls, they have brought their art to a broader audience, making it accessible to all.The exhibition features Michael Alan Alien's work. Known for his vibrant and surreal creations, Alien's art is a visual feast that challenges the viewer's perception. On the other hand, Lisa Champ brings her distinctive style to the streets with her thought-provoking and often politically charged pieces. Her work is a powerful commentary on social issues, sparking conversations and raising awareness.Al Diaz, a graffiti artist who gained recognition through his collaboration with Jean-Michel Basquiat, is another talent featured in "The Image in the Street." His art is characterized by bold colors and intricate designs, creating visually stunning pieces that demand attention.Chris RWK, known for his expressive and reflective artwork, brings a unique perspective to the exhibition. His paintings often explore themes of isolation and vulnerability, creating a sense of connection with the viewer."The Image in the Street" represents a shift in contemporary art practice as these artists move away from the confines of traditional galleries and studios. By taking their work to the streets, they are able to reach a broader audience and engage with the public more directly and immediately. This exhibition not only showcases the talent and creativity of these artists but also highlights the power and impact of art in unconventional spaces.During the interview, Cipy also shared three flash tips for those who want to start making art in New York. Her first tip is to immerse yourself in the city's vibrant art scene. New York is a creative hub with countless galleries, museums, and street art that inspire aspiring artists. Explore New York everywhere and every time.The second tip is to pursue every form of artistic experimentation and predict where it will lead.Lastly, Cipy emphasizes the importance of networking and building connections within the art community. Attending art events, joining artist collectives, and participating in exhibitions are great ways to connect that can open doors for future opportunities.The interview with Ritu Cipy was inspiring and shed light on her incredible achievements as a curator and promoter of Street Art. Her passion for art and love for the '80s are contagious, and it was fascinating to learn about her recent exhibition, "The Image in The Street." Additionally, her three flash tips for aspiring artists in New York provide valuable insights into navigating the city's vibrant art scene.

Max A.Sciarra

New York Art Life Magazine

